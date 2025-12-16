Former Iowa High School Football Standout Named All-American
A former Iowa high school football standout is racking up the postseason accolades this year in college football.
Logan Jones, a graduate senior for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was named a first team All-American and honored as the 2025 Rimington Trophy Award winner, which goes to the top center in the nation.
Jones, who graduated from Lewis Central High School, and the Hawkeyes are set to take on Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl later this month.
Former Iowa High School Standout Named Rimington Trophy Winner
“It is an absolute honor to be recognized as this year’s Rimington Trophy recipient,” Jones said in a press release posted by the University of Iowa athletic’s department. “It’s humbling to join the great winners who came before me. I want to thank Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, my head coach; Coach (George) Barnett, my position coach; and most of all, my teammates - especially my fellow offensive linemne. I would not be here without them.”
Tyler Linderbaum also won the Rimington back in 2021, as Austin Blythe and Bruce Nelson were both finalists for the award.
“Having Logan as the anchor of our offensive line is a tremendous asset for our football team,” Ferentz said. “He has worked tirelessly to become one of the nation’s best players. He is a leader on and off the field. He plays with a tenacity that sets the tone for the entire roster, and I am excited that he is being honroed with the Rimington Trophy.”
Logan Jones Tabbed All-America By Several Media Outlets
The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder earned first team All-America honors by Walter Camp, the Associated Press, USA Today, AFCA and The Athletic, as CBS tabbed him to the second-team. Jones was also a first team all-Big Ten pick and part of the offensive line that was named one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top unit in the country.
Jones started all 12 games for the Hawkeyes this past year, pushing his total to 49 for his career. He was an honorable mention All-American last season.
The Rimington Trophy is given to the center who receives the most first team votes on three All-America teams, being Walter Camp, The Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America.
Lewis Central Graduate Was Standout In Multiple Sports In High School
At Lewis Central, Jones was a four-year letterwinner, playing offensive tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end. The Titans went 21-3 his last two seasons, reaching the Iowa high school football state semifinals.
Jones was named a team captain as a senior when he recorded 30 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. As a junior, he had 52 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 22.5 for loss.
Along with football, Jones was a three-year letterwinner in basketball and four-year letterwinner in track, capturing Iowa high school state track and field championships in the shot put and discus as a junior.