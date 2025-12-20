Texas High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Texas girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Abernathy 69, New Deal 36
Aledo 48, Chisholm Trail 24
Allen 71, Plano West 27
Arp 52, West Rusk 44
Austin Royals HomeSchool 38, Founders Classical Academy 28
Ball 68, Iowa Colony 63
Ballinger 52, Graham 30
Bell 69, Keller Central 43
Bellevue 72, Windthorst 40
Belton 54, Navasota 45
Berkner 65, MacArthur 18
Boise City 50, Hartley 37
Bosqueville 41, Valley Mills 30
Boswell 54, Mansfield 48
Bowie 41, Iowa Park 30
Bowie 58, Grand Prairie 15
Broaddus 84, Kennard 10
Brownsboro 37, Mabank 33
Brownwood 50, Wylie 35
Buna 59, Anahuac 22
Burkburnett 58, Springtown 32
Bushland 70, Sudan 32
Byron Nelson 65, V.R. Eaton 44
Caney Creek 65, Cleveland 28
Carlisle 55, New Summerfield 35
Celeste 58, Tom Bean 31
Centennial 44, Liberty 36
Centerville 50, Latexo 38
Chico 58, Tioga 41
Childress 49, Spur 32
China Spring 51, McGregor 27
CHSM 83, Legacy Prep Christian Academy 15
City View 57, Vernon 18
Clarendon 77, Wheeler 25
Clarksville 44, Dodd City 40
Clear Falls 80, Brazoswood 10
Clear Lake 58, Clear Springs 49
Cleburne 50, Centennial 37
Clovis Christian 55, Amherst 14
Coahoma 46, Jim Ned 30
College Station 62, Temple 23
Columbus 53, Industrial 41
Commerce 65, Prairiland 43
Coppell 43, Little Elm 17
Crandall 57, Terrell 33
Cross Plains 73, Gustine 55
Cumby 38, North Hopkins 31
Danbury 56, East Bernard 35
Davenport 66, Poth 27
Deer Park 49, Clear Creek 37
Denver City 52, Brownfield 37
Duncanville 55, DeSoto 46
Eagle Pass 52, Randolph 35
East Chambers 63, Kirbyville 29
Eastwood 50, Eastlake 33
Edgewood 37, Quitman 33
Emerson 65, Independence 23
Farwell 57, Melrose 28
Flatonia 80, Caldwell 38
Floydada 41, Post 38
Follett 51, Boys Ranch 48
Fort Bend Kempner 42, Terry 38
Fort Bend Marshall 50, Lamar Consolidated 23
Fort Bend Travis 58, Ridge Point 27
Foster 35, George Ranch 27
Frenship Memorial 68, Snyder 29
Friona 38, Dimmitt 33
Frost 66, Hubbard 11
Fulshear 51, Alief Taylor 34
Guthrie 45, Petersburg 23
Glen Rose 63, Fort Worth Country Day 26
Gloria Deo Academy 39, Great Hearts Northern Oaks 17
Grandview 46, Keene 34
Grape Creek 42, Merkel 36
Grapeland 37, Normangee 20
Grayson Christian 37, Trinity Christian Academy 13
Guyer 47, Hebron 39
Hale Center 58, Tulia 41
Hallsville 51, Jacksonville 40
Hamilton 61, Graford 36
Hanks 70, Horizon 14
Hardin-Jefferson 69, Hamshire-Fannett 43
Harker Heights 49, Killeen 39
Harleton 39, Ore City 19
Harmony Science Academy 39, Jesus Chapel 29
Hawkins 52, McLeod 38
Hearne 53, Somerville 48
Hendrickson 61, Weiss 59
High Island 48, Harmony Science Academy 18
Highland Park 48, Turner 11
Hillcrest 73, Sunset 68
Hillsboro 59, Life Waxahachie 52
Hudson 63, New Diana 30
Huntington 62, Pineywoods Community Academy 34
Huntsville 53, LSSS 36
Incarnate Word Academy 64, Annapolis Christian Academy 32
Jacksboro 51, Henrietta 34
Jarrell 77, Pflugerville Connally 25
Jonesboro 70, Oglesby 15
Joshua 53, Mansfield Timberview 44
Jourdanton 70, Crystal City 60
Katy Taylor 79, Fort Bend Willowridge 48
Keller 39, Trinity 26
Klondike 49, Ira 45
Klein Collins 62, Magnolia 34
Kress 32, Valley 29
Krum 59, Castleberry 19
Lake Country Christian 72, Milford 38
Lake Ridge 56, Timber Creek 38
Lakeview Centennial 38, Rowlett 35
Lamesa 61, Crane 35
LASAA 41, Anderson 35
Legacy 38, Ranchview 27
Leon 58, Lovelady 15
Livingston 57, Liberty 53
Lorena 49, Palestine 42
Lovejoy 67, Denison 11
Lubbock-Cooper 67, Caprock 42
Lufkin 53, Tyler 39
Manor New Tech 57, LBJ Austin 27
Marlin 74, Bruceville-Eddy 22
Mart 48, Axtell 46
May 78, Blanket 5
McMullen County 54, John F. Kennedy 39
Meadow 59, O'Donnell 29
Medina Valley 50, Laredo LBJ 34
Melissa 44, Sherman 36
Memorial 43, The Woodlands 27
Memorial 51, Heritage 33
Miles 39, Bangs 20
Monterey 71, Tascosa 54
Montgomery 59, Cypress Park 45
Moulton 43, Brazos 19
Nederland 22, Port Neches-Groves 17
New Home 68, Ralls 20
Newman International Academy 41, Varsity Opponent 38
Nimitz 73, Aldine 14
North Forney 34, Rockwall-Heath 23
North Shore 55, Kingwood 43
Nazareth 66, Hart 13
Odessa 53, Fort Stockton 49
Odessa 72, Monahans 35
Olton 71, Lorenzo 17
Paint Creek 47, Rotan 36
Palacios 66, Rice Consolidated 29
Palo Duro 67, Plainview 62
Permian 61, Ysleta 13
Permian 74, Fort Stockton 37
Pflugerville 55, East View 30
Pine Tree 62, Henderson 51
Pinkston 50, Carter 27
Pittsburg 38, Chapel Hill 23
Plano 51, McKinney Boyd 41
Port Arthur Memorial 50, Lee 19
Pottsboro 78, Howe 18
Rains 79, Lone Oak 42
Randall 47, Borger 37
Reagan County 44, Sterling City 41
Richardson 32, Nimitz 27
Richland 76, Denton 17
Rio Grande 39, Fabens 13
Rivercrest 49, Pewitt 29
Robinson 36, Clifton 34
Ropes 46, Sundown 42
Roscoe 63, Colorado 39
Sabine 36, Troup 24
Saginaw 50, Azle 27
Saint Mary's Hall 62, The Awty International 35
San Angelo Central 53, Cooper 15
Seymour 79, Archer City 19
Shoemaker 46, Midway 38
Sidney 34, Rising Star 33
Silverton 66, Springlake-Earth 35
Smyer 73, Plains 34
Socorro 37, Cibola 31
South Oak Cliff 50, Adamson 10
Splendora 43, West Fork 39
Spring Woods 64, Madison 3
Stafford 53, Royal 35
Sunnyvale 44, Sulphur Springs 25
Sweetwater 66, Clyde 58
Tatum 40, White Oak 33
TCPS 48, Faith Academy 22
Teague 59, Buffalo 29
Texline 29, Canadian 24
Thorndale 47, Milano 18
Three Rivers 53, King 18
Thrall 51, Troy 23
Timpson 64, Garrison 19
Tyler Legacy 41, Royse City 27
University 49, Navarro 25
Van Horn 30, Holy Cross 28
Vandegrift 64, McNeil 36
Victoria East 56, Tomas 51
Victoria West 53, Randle 36
Village 64, CHSM 54
Wall 77, SATLCA 6
Walnut Springs 36, Blum 19
Weimar 50, Fayetteville 24
West Mesquite 48, Wilson 38
West Plains 46, Pampa 34
Westfield 52, Dekaney 24
Westwood 69, Mexia 37
Whitesboro 28, Callisburg 27
Whiteface 56, Sands 21
Wichita Christian 2, Garner (Division 2 - 353 Games)
Winnsboro 64, Chisum 33
Wylie 59, Garland 31
Wylie East 57, Naaman Forest 23