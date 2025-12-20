High School

Texas High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025

Ben Dagg

Texas high school basketball / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Abernathy 69, New Deal 36

Aledo 48, Chisholm Trail 24

Allen 71, Plano West 27

Arp 52, West Rusk 44

Austin Royals HomeSchool 38, Founders Classical Academy 28

Ball 68, Iowa Colony 63

Ballinger 52, Graham 30

Bell 69, Keller Central 43

Bellevue 72, Windthorst 40

Belton 54, Navasota 45

Berkner 65, MacArthur 18

Boise City 50, Hartley 37

Bosqueville 41, Valley Mills 30

Boswell 54, Mansfield 48

Bowie 41, Iowa Park 30

Bowie 58, Grand Prairie 15

Broaddus 84, Kennard 10

Brownsboro 37, Mabank 33

Brownwood 50, Wylie 35

Buna 59, Anahuac 22

Burkburnett 58, Springtown 32

Bushland 70, Sudan 32

Byron Nelson 65, V.R. Eaton 44

Caney Creek 65, Cleveland 28

Carlisle 55, New Summerfield 35

Celeste 58, Tom Bean 31

Centennial 44, Liberty 36

Centerville 50, Latexo 38

Chico 58, Tioga 41

Childress 49, Spur 32

China Spring 51, McGregor 27

CHSM 83, Legacy Prep Christian Academy 15

City View 57, Vernon 18

Clarendon 77, Wheeler 25

Clarksville 44, Dodd City 40

Clear Falls 80, Brazoswood 10

Clear Lake 58, Clear Springs 49

Cleburne 50, Centennial 37

Clovis Christian 55, Amherst 14

Coahoma 46, Jim Ned 30

College Station 62, Temple 23

Columbus 53, Industrial 41

Commerce 65, Prairiland 43

Coppell 43, Little Elm 17

Crandall 57, Terrell 33

Cross Plains 73, Gustine 55

Cumby 38, North Hopkins 31

Danbury 56, East Bernard 35

Davenport 66, Poth 27

Deer Park 49, Clear Creek 37

Denver City 52, Brownfield 37

Duncanville 55, DeSoto 46

Eagle Pass 52, Randolph 35

East Chambers 63, Kirbyville 29

Eastwood 50, Eastlake 33

Edgewood 37, Quitman 33

Emerson 65, Independence 23

Farwell 57, Melrose 28

Flatonia 80, Caldwell 38

Floydada 41, Post 38

Follett 51, Boys Ranch 48

Fort Bend Kempner 42, Terry 38

Fort Bend Marshall 50, Lamar Consolidated 23

Fort Bend Travis 58, Ridge Point 27

Foster 35, George Ranch 27

Frenship Memorial 68, Snyder 29

Friona 38, Dimmitt 33

Frost 66, Hubbard 11

Fulshear 51, Alief Taylor 34

Guthrie 45, Petersburg 23

Glen Rose 63, Fort Worth Country Day 26

Gloria Deo Academy 39, Great Hearts Northern Oaks 17

Grandview 46, Keene 34

Grape Creek 42, Merkel 36

Grapeland 37, Normangee 20

Grayson Christian 37, Trinity Christian Academy 13

Guyer 47, Hebron 39

Hale Center 58, Tulia 41

Hallsville 51, Jacksonville 40

Hamilton 61, Graford 36

Hanks 70, Horizon 14

Hardin-Jefferson 69, Hamshire-Fannett 43

Harker Heights 49, Killeen 39

Harleton 39, Ore City 19

Harmony Science Academy 39, Jesus Chapel 29

Hawkins 52, McLeod 38

Hearne 53, Somerville 48

Hendrickson 61, Weiss 59

High Island 48, Harmony Science Academy 18

Highland Park 48, Turner 11

Hillcrest 73, Sunset 68

Hillsboro 59, Life Waxahachie 52

Hudson 63, New Diana 30

Huntington 62, Pineywoods Community Academy 34

Huntsville 53, LSSS 36

Incarnate Word Academy 64, Annapolis Christian Academy 32

Jacksboro 51, Henrietta 34

Jarrell 77, Pflugerville Connally 25

Jonesboro 70, Oglesby 15

Joshua 53, Mansfield Timberview 44

Jourdanton 70, Crystal City 60

Katy Taylor 79, Fort Bend Willowridge 48

Keller 39, Trinity 26

Klondike 49, Ira 45

Klein Collins 62, Magnolia 34

Kress 32, Valley 29

Krum 59, Castleberry 19

Lake Country Christian 72, Milford 38

Lake Ridge 56, Timber Creek 38

Lakeview Centennial 38, Rowlett 35

Lamesa 61, Crane 35

LASAA 41, Anderson 35

Legacy 38, Ranchview 27

Leon 58, Lovelady 15

Livingston 57, Liberty 53

Lorena 49, Palestine 42

Lovejoy 67, Denison 11

Lubbock-Cooper 67, Caprock 42

Lufkin 53, Tyler 39

Manor New Tech 57, LBJ Austin 27

Marlin 74, Bruceville-Eddy 22

Mart 48, Axtell 46

May 78, Blanket 5

McMullen County 54, John F. Kennedy 39

Meadow 59, O'Donnell 29

Medina Valley 50, Laredo LBJ 34

Melissa 44, Sherman 36

Memorial 43, The Woodlands 27

Memorial 51, Heritage 33

Miles 39, Bangs 20

Monterey 71, Tascosa 54

Montgomery 59, Cypress Park 45

Moulton 43, Brazos 19

Nederland 22, Port Neches-Groves 17

New Home 68, Ralls 20

Newman International Academy 41, Varsity Opponent 38

Nimitz 73, Aldine 14

North Forney 34, Rockwall-Heath 23

North Shore 55, Kingwood 43

Nazareth 66, Hart 13

Odessa 53, Fort Stockton 49

Odessa 72, Monahans 35

Olton 71, Lorenzo 17

Paint Creek 47, Rotan 36

Palacios 66, Rice Consolidated 29

Palo Duro 67, Plainview 62

Permian 61, Ysleta 13

Permian 74, Fort Stockton 37

Pflugerville 55, East View 30

Pine Tree 62, Henderson 51

Pinkston 50, Carter 27

Pittsburg 38, Chapel Hill 23

Plano 51, McKinney Boyd 41

Port Arthur Memorial 50, Lee 19

Pottsboro 78, Howe 18

Rains 79, Lone Oak 42

Randall 47, Borger 37

Reagan County 44, Sterling City 41

Richardson 32, Nimitz 27

Richland 76, Denton 17

Rio Grande 39, Fabens 13

Rivercrest 49, Pewitt 29

Robinson 36, Clifton 34

Ropes 46, Sundown 42

Roscoe 63, Colorado 39

Sabine 36, Troup 24

Saginaw 50, Azle 27

Saint Mary's Hall 62, The Awty International 35

San Angelo Central 53, Cooper 15

Seymour 79, Archer City 19

Shoemaker 46, Midway 38

Sidney 34, Rising Star 33

Silverton 66, Springlake-Earth 35

Smyer 73, Plains 34

Socorro 37, Cibola 31

South Oak Cliff 50, Adamson 10

Splendora 43, West Fork 39

Spring Woods 64, Madison 3

Stafford 53, Royal 35

Sunnyvale 44, Sulphur Springs 25

Sweetwater 66, Clyde 58

Tatum 40, White Oak 33

TCPS 48, Faith Academy 22

Teague 59, Buffalo 29

Texline 29, Canadian 24

Thorndale 47, Milano 18

Three Rivers 53, King 18

Thrall 51, Troy 23

Timpson 64, Garrison 19

Tyler Legacy 41, Royse City 27

University 49, Navarro 25

Van Horn 30, Holy Cross 28

Vandegrift 64, McNeil 36

Victoria East 56, Tomas 51

Victoria West 53, Randle 36

Village 64, CHSM 54

Wall 77, SATLCA 6

Walnut Springs 36, Blum 19

Weimar 50, Fayetteville 24

West Mesquite 48, Wilson 38

West Plains 46, Pampa 34

Westfield 52, Dekaney 24

Westwood 69, Mexia 37

Whitesboro 28, Callisburg 27

Whiteface 56, Sands 21

Wichita Christian 2, Garner (Division 2 - 353 Games)

Winnsboro 64, Chisum 33

Wylie 59, Garland 31

Wylie East 57, Naaman Forest 23

