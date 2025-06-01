Logan Trenary keeps Iowa pipeline to Northern Illinois going
There is a growing pipeline of Iowa high school wrestling standouts taking their talents to Northern Illinois University.
The roster for the Huskies and head coach Ryan Ludwig currently includes former Fort Dodge Senior High prep Damarion Ross and Osage High School standout Spencer Mooberry. Now, Ludwig has added Southeast Polk graduate Logan Trenary as part of the incoming recruiting class.
“We are excited about this group as they bring the energy and dedication we look for,” Ludwig said. “They have the passion it takes to train and compete in all areas of life.
Trenary, who surpassed 100 career wins before beginning his senior season, was a state finalist as a junior for the Rams, who are the premier program in Iowa.
Along with going 36-6 this past year, Trenary reached the state tournament and helped Southeast Polk sweep traditional and dual gold once again.
One of Ludwig’s assistant coaches is McGwire Midkiff, who was a standout Iowa prep himself.