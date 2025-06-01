High School

Logan Trenary keeps Iowa pipeline to Northern Illinois going

Southeast Polk’s Logan Trenary among newest additions to Northern Illinois wrestling roster

Dana Becker

Logan Trenary of Southeast Polk signed with Northern Illinois to continue his wrestling career.
Logan Trenary of Southeast Polk signed with Northern Illinois to continue his wrestling career. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a growing pipeline of Iowa high school wrestling standouts taking their talents to Northern Illinois University.

The roster for the Huskies and head coach Ryan Ludwig currently includes former Fort Dodge Senior High prep Damarion Ross and Osage High School standout Spencer Mooberry. Now, Ludwig has added Southeast Polk graduate Logan Trenary as part of the incoming recruiting class.

“We are excited about this group as they bring the energy and dedication we look for,” Ludwig said. “They have the passion it takes to train and compete in all areas of life.

Trenary, who surpassed 100 career wins before beginning his senior season, was a state finalist as a junior for the Rams, who are the premier program in Iowa. 

Along with going 36-6 this past year, Trenary reached the state tournament and helped Southeast Polk sweep traditional and dual gold once again.

One of Ludwig’s assistant coaches is McGwire Midkiff, who was a standout Iowa prep himself.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa