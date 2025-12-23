Official Iowa High School Team Wrestling Rankings Revealed
The first official set of the Iowa High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling rankings have been released just before the extended Christmas break.
Defending state champions Southeast Polk (Class 3A) and Don Bosco (1A) are at the front of classes they compete in while Clarion-Goldfield/Dows sits atop 2A.
The IHSAA will use the rankings to determine dual team postseason qualifying. They will also take into consideration school and geographic considerations. Two more sets of dual team rankings will be released in January on January 13 and January 27.
Regional dual meets are set for Tuesday, February 3 with the 2025 Iowa High School Athletic Association state dual team wrestling tournament taking place on Saturday, February 7 from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.
Joining the Rams in the Top 5 of 3A are Indianola, Dowling Catholic, Dallas Center-Grimes and Dubuque Hempstead. Western Dubuque, Iowa City West, Bettendorf, Waukee Northwest and North Scott round out the Top 10.
Decorah, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Independence and West Delaware follow the Cowboys in the 2A Top 5 while Jesup, Woodbury Central, Lake Mills and Lisbon round out the 1A Top 5 with the Dons.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Dual Team Wrestling Rankings
Class 3A
- Southeast Polk
- Indianola
- Dowling Catholic
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Western Dubuque
- Iowa City West
- Bettendorf
- Waukee Northwest
- North Scott
- Linn-Mar
- Pleasant Valley
- Fort Dodge
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Ankeny
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Johnston
- Urbandale
- Bondurant-Farrar
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee
- Boone
- Carlisle
- Lewis Central
Class 2A
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Decorah
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Independence
- West Delaware
- Alburnett
- Davenport Assumption
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Fayette Valley
- Algona
- Denver
- Osage
- Wilton
- Mount Vernon
- Burlington Notre/West Burlington/Danville
- Williamsburg
- Glenwood
- Atlantic
- Humboldt
- Anamosa
- Woodward-Granger
- West Liberty
- Solon
- Union Community
Class 1A
- Don Bosco
- Jesup
- Woodbury Central
- Lake Mills
- Lisbon
- Hinton
- Riverside Oakland
- Logan-Magnolia
- West Sioux
- Nodaway Valley
- Nashua-Plainfield
- Earlham
- Interstate 35
- Lawton-Bronson
- Central Springs
- Iowa Valley
- Westwood
- ACGC
- Belle Plaine
- North Mahaksa
- North Linn
- North Butler/Clarksville
- Alta-Aurelia
- GTRA