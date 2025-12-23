High School

Official Iowa High School Team Wrestling Rankings Revealed

Southeast Polk, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Don Bosco lead heading into Christmas

Dana Becker

Southeast Polks Nash Hanson and Johnston’s Ike Beirman wrestle during a meet on Dec. 4, 2025, at Southeast Polk High School.
Southeast Polks Nash Hanson and Johnston's Ike Beirman wrestle during a meet on Dec. 4, 2025, at Southeast Polk High School.

The first official set of the Iowa High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling rankings have been released just before the extended Christmas break.

Defending state champions Southeast Polk (Class 3A) and Don Bosco (1A) are at the front of classes they compete in while Clarion-Goldfield/Dows sits atop 2A.

The IHSAA will use the rankings to determine dual team postseason qualifying. They will also take into consideration school and geographic considerations. Two more sets of dual team rankings will be released in January on January 13 and January 27.

Regional dual meets are set for Tuesday, February 3 with the 2025 Iowa High School Athletic Association state dual team wrestling tournament taking place on Saturday, February 7 from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.

Joining the Rams in the Top 5 of 3A are Indianola, Dowling Catholic, Dallas Center-Grimes and Dubuque Hempstead. Western Dubuque, Iowa City West, Bettendorf, Waukee Northwest and North Scott round out the Top 10.

Decorah, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Independence and West Delaware follow the Cowboys in the 2A Top 5 while Jesup, Woodbury Central, Lake Mills and Lisbon round out the 1A Top 5 with the Dons.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Dual Team Wrestling Rankings

Class 3A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Indianola
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Dubuque Hempstead
  6. Western Dubuque
  7. Iowa City West
  8. Bettendorf
  9. Waukee Northwest
  10. North Scott
  11. Linn-Mar
  12. Pleasant Valley
  13. Fort Dodge
  14. Waverly-Shell Rock
  15. Ankeny
  16. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  17. Johnston
  18. Urbandale
  19. Bondurant-Farrar
  20. West Des Moines Valley
  21. Waukee
  22. Boone
  23. Carlisle
  24. Lewis Central

Class 2A

  1. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
  2. Decorah
  3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
  4. Independence
  5. West Delaware
  6. Alburnett
  7. Davenport Assumption
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  9. North Fayette Valley
  10. Algona
  11. Denver
  12. Osage
  13. Wilton
  14. Mount Vernon
  15. Burlington Notre/West Burlington/Danville
  16. Williamsburg
  17. Glenwood
  18. Atlantic
  19. Humboldt
  20. Anamosa
  21. Woodward-Granger
  22. West Liberty
  23. Solon
  24. Union Community

Class 1A

  1. Don Bosco
  2. Jesup
  3. Woodbury Central
  4. Lake Mills
  5. Lisbon
  6. Hinton
  7. Riverside Oakland
  8. Logan-Magnolia
  9. West Sioux
  10. Nodaway Valley
  11. Nashua-Plainfield
  12. Earlham
  13. Interstate 35
  14. Lawton-Bronson
  15. Central Springs
  16. Iowa Valley
  17. Westwood
  18. ACGC
  19. Belle Plaine
  20. North Mahaksa
  21. North Linn
  22. North Butler/Clarksville
  23. Alta-Aurelia
  24. GTRA

