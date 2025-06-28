Mariah Myers Goes Deep Twice in Same Inning for St. Edmond
Mariah Myers has just a handful of at-bats left in her high school career. And the St. Edmond senior and future University of Iowa Hawkeye is making the most of each and every single one of them.
On Saturday at a home invitational at Rogers Park - the site of the state softball tournament - Myers came up to the plate and blasted two home runs. While that is nothing new for her as she has done it before, the two longballs came in the same inning.
The Gaels put up 12 runs in the fifth as they topped Mason City, 18-3 in five innings. Myers finished the game 3-for-4 with six RBI and three runs scored, as she was walked for a 38th time on the year.
Myers has connected on 10 home runs this season and 24 over the last two years combined.
The reigning 2024-25 Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year, Myers was a first team all-state pick as a junior in Class 1A. Perfect Game ranked her as the No. 31 overall prospect in the Class of 2025.