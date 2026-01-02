Matt Campbell Loses Former Iowa High School Standout To Transfer Portal
While Iowa State football saw a number of former Iowa high school football standouts opt to leave the program and enter the transfer portal, that is also now hitting other teams around the country.
The latest is former Dowling Catholic High School quarterback Jaxon Smolik, as he has decided to leave Penn State and new head coach Matt Campbell for the transfer portal. Campbell previously was the head coach at Iowa State, but Smolik enrolled in Happy Valley instead of Ames after leading the Maroons.
Smolik made the announcement on social media, indicating that he has three years of eligibility remaining for his next school.
Jaxon Smolik Opts To Enter Transfer Portal From Penn State
The 6-foot-1 Smolik led Dowling Catholic to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Class 5A Iowa high school football state semifinals as a senior, throwing for 1,967 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Maroons went 8-2 during his sophomore season, also advancing to the state semifinals.
Smolik was an all-stater as a senior and threw for 959 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He had 794 yards passing with six touchdowns during his sophomore season.
A three-star prospect, Smolik was ranked as the No. 24 quarterback in his class by one recruiting service. He also played baseball for Dowling Catholic in high school.
Former Dowling Catholic Standout Made Several Appearances For Penn State
During his true freshman season at Penn State, Smolik appeared in one game, taking his redshirt. He missed his entire redshirt freshman season in 2024 with an injury.
Smolik appeared in three games this past season for the Nittany Lions, seeing action against Nevada, Villanova and Iowa. He carried the ball four times for three years this past season.