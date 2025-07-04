MOC-Floyd Valley Puts Cap on Incredible Conference Baseball Run
The MOC-Floyd Valley baseball team secured a fourth consecutive Siouxland Conference title with a dominating 6-0 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
In the win, Brooks McCarty went six innings on the mound, striking out 12 while allowing just one hit. Thatcher Doughan paced the offense with three hits, scoring three times.
Over the past four seasons, the Dutch went 60-2 in the league, winning four titles during that time.
Both McCarty and Doughan are juniors, as the senior class includes starters Blake Aalbers, Austin Solsma and Braylon Van Gelder.
MOC-Floyd Valley has one regular season game left before heading into Class 3A postseason play when they host Le Mars on July 11 in a Substate 2 first round contest. The Dutch beat Le Mars last month, 17-3.