MOC-Floyd Valley Puts Cap on Incredible Conference Baseball Run

Dutch shut out BHRV 6-0 to clinch the Siouxland Conference title. Brooks McCarty fans 12 over six innings giving up 1 hit. Thatcher Doughan stays hot with 3 hits and scores 3 runs.



Dutch seniors 60-2 in conference play over 4 years winning 4 conference crowns! pic.twitter.com/Nw7EEJLPSX