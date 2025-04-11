Molly Allen, four-time state wrestling champion, commits to Oklahoma State
Riverside’s Molly Allen will be taking her wrestling talents to Stillwater, Oklahoma. The senior announced plans to attend Oklahoma State University and train with the Cowgirl Wrestling Club on Friday.
Allen, the second Iowa girl to capture four state wrestling championships, will work under the guidance of Izzak Olejnik and Gary Traub. Olejnik, who wrestled for Oklahoma State, is the head coach of the CWC while Traub, a former Ohio State and Oregon State wrestler, is an assistant.
The website for the Cowgirl Wrestling Club features over 20 athletes. They are hoping to build into a Div. I program in the near future.
This past season, the club held a dual during a match between the Oklahoma State men - who are coached by David Taylor - and West Virginia, battling Oklahoma City University.
Allen went 103-0 against girls after going 29-7 while competing against boys as a freshman. She also captured the 16U Fargo freestyle title and a Super 32 crown.
As of now, Allen and the Cowgirl Wrestling Club will not be competing in the NCAA’s inaugural women’s wrestling season. She will be able to wrestle in the same open tournaments that Iowa enters including the Missouri Valley Open and North Central Open.
Recently, the CWC sent several wrestlers to compete in the USMC Women’s National Championships.