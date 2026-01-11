High School

Two Iowa High School Standouts Named To NFL All-Pro Team

Cooper DeJean, Jack Campbell receive highest honor

Dana Becker

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate on the sideline after an interception during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate on the sideline after an interception during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Two former Iowa high school football standouts received one of the highest honors at the NFL level.

Cooper DeJean and Jack Campbell each made the 2025 Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, the league announced Saturday.

DeJean, a former OABCIG High School multi-sport star, is a defensive back for the Philadelphia Eagles. Campbell, a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, plays linebacker for the Detroit Lions.

Both DeJean and Campbell are former University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

This marked the fourth year of the AP’s new voting system for the All-Pro teams. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First team votes are worth three points and second team votes are worth one.

DeJean, in his second season, was also named to the Pro Bowl. He finished the regular season with 64 solo tackles, two interceptions, 16 passes defended and one forced fumble. The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC wild card playoffs.

In the Super Bowl last year, DeJean had an interception he returned for a touchdown on his birthday.

Cooper DeJean, Jack Campbell Were Legends In Iowa High School Football

While starring at OABCIG, DeJean led the Falcons to back-to-back Iowa high school football state championships. He was also a highly-regarded basketball player, won track and field gold at the state level and dominated on the baseball diamond.

Campbell recorded 89 solo tackles and 87 assisted tackles with five quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.

In high school, Campbell recorded 338 career tackles at Cedar Falls and helped the Tigers to back-to-back Iowa high school state basketball championships.

Other All-Pro selections included Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua and Bijan Robinson.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa