Two Iowa High School Standouts Named To NFL All-Pro Team
Two former Iowa high school football standouts received one of the highest honors at the NFL level.
Cooper DeJean and Jack Campbell each made the 2025 Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, the league announced Saturday.
DeJean, a former OABCIG High School multi-sport star, is a defensive back for the Philadelphia Eagles. Campbell, a graduate of Cedar Falls High School, plays linebacker for the Detroit Lions.
Both DeJean and Campbell are former University of Iowa Hawkeyes.
This marked the fourth year of the AP’s new voting system for the All-Pro teams. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First team votes are worth three points and second team votes are worth one.
DeJean, in his second season, was also named to the Pro Bowl. He finished the regular season with 64 solo tackles, two interceptions, 16 passes defended and one forced fumble. The Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC wild card playoffs.
In the Super Bowl last year, DeJean had an interception he returned for a touchdown on his birthday.
Cooper DeJean, Jack Campbell Were Legends In Iowa High School Football
While starring at OABCIG, DeJean led the Falcons to back-to-back Iowa high school football state championships. He was also a highly-regarded basketball player, won track and field gold at the state level and dominated on the baseball diamond.
Campbell recorded 89 solo tackles and 87 assisted tackles with five quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
In high school, Campbell recorded 338 career tackles at Cedar Falls and helped the Tigers to back-to-back Iowa high school state basketball championships.
Other All-Pro selections included Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua and Bijan Robinson.