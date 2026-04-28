No Change At Top Of Iowa Boys High School Soccer Rankings

The No. 1 teams in Iowa boys high school soccer remained ranked in the same position this week, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the official rankings for the 2026 season.

Johnston (Class 4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (Class 3A), Gilbert (Class 2A) and Iowa City Regina (Class 1A) held firm through the past week of matches to maintain the top position in their respective classifications.

These rankings are a key factor in the future release of postseason assignments and state tournament seedings. The IHSAA will use these to determine who is paired with whom while also taking into consideration school and geographic considerations.

The rankings will be released weekly and are built by a committee that includes former coaches, officials and in-state program representation.

Johnston Remains Atop Class 4A

In Class 4A, the state’s largest classification for boys soccer, Johnson remains undefeated, sporting a record of 5-0. Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Rapids Prairie follow, with both unbeaten but holding one draw each.

Iowa City West, Des Moines Lincoln, Bettendorf All Debut In Class 4A's Top 10 This Week

Urbandale and Des Moines Roosevelt flipped positions in the rankings this week in Class 4A, as Iowa City West debuted at No. 8 in addition to Des Moines Lincoln and Bettendorf behind them. Those three schools replaced Cedar Rapids Kennedy, West Des Moines Valley and Des Moines North.

High School On SI

Bondurant-Farrar, Lewis Central, Gladbrook-Reinbeck Enter Into Iowa Boys High School Soccer Rankings

Dallas Center-Grimes, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Des Moines Hoover remained in the Top 3 spots in Class 3A, as Norwalk jumped from ninth to fifth. Bondurant-Farrar and Lewis Central joined the Top 10.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck was the only newcomer in either Class 2A or Class 1A, debuting at No. 10 in Class 1A.

Below are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys soccer state rankings.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Soccer State Rankings

Class 4A

Johnston Ankeny Centennial Cedar Rapids Prairie Waukee Northwest Southeast Polk Urbandale Des Moines Roosevelt Iowa City West Des Moines Lincoln Bettendorf

Class 3A

Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Xavier Des Moines Hoover Marion Norwalk Cedar Rapids Washington Davenport North Denison-Schleswig Bondurant-Farrar Lewis Central

Class 2A

Gilbert Unity Christian Des Moines Christian Sioux City Bishop Heelan Williamsburg Mount Vernon Perry Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Sioux Center West Liberty

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Sioux Treynor Van Meter West Central Valley Council Bluffs St. Albert Hull Western Christian Pella Christian Tipton Gladbrook-Reinbeck