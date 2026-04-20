First Official Iowa Boys High School Soccer Rankings Released

The Iowa High School Athletic Association posted the first official rankings for the spring boys soccer season.

Coming in at the No. 1 position in each of the four classifications of Iowa boys high school soccer are Johnston (Class 4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (Class 3A), Gilbert (Class 2A) and Iowa City Regina (Class 1A).

The importance of these official rankings from the state’s governing body for boys high school sports will be felt when it comes to the postseason. Each classification features a Top 10 consensus-built list from a a ranking committee that includes former coaches, officials and in-state program representation.

Starting back in 2024, the IHSAA will use the regular season rankings as a primary tool to determine postseason assignments. They will also factor in school and geographic considerations through the weekly rankings.

Those postseason tournaments, also called substate, begin on Monday, May 18 for Class 1A and Class 2A teams, with Class 3A and 4A starting a day later. All classes will be on the pitch on Wednesday, May 27 and Friday, May 29 for more action.

Iowa Boys High School State Soccer Tournament Begins In June

Each of the eight substate winners will advance to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Soccer State Tournament, which takes place starting Monday, June 1 from four different sites. Quarterfinal games in Class 4A will be held at West Des Moines Valley, Class 3A is headed to Indianola, Class 2A will be at Gilbert and Class 1A at Mediacom Stadium on the Drake University campus.

Semifinal round games in Class 1A and 2A take place two days later at Mediacom Stadium, with Class 3A and Class 4A also at Mediacom Stadium on Thursday, June 4. The championship games in all four classes are scheduled for Friday, June 5 from Mediacom Stadium.

Here are the first edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys soccer regular season rankings.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Soccer Rankings

Class 4A

Johnston Ankeny Centennial Cedar Rapids Prairie Waukee Northwest Southeast Polk Des Moines Roosevelt Urbandale Cedar Rapids Kennedy West Des Moines Valley Des Moines North

Class 3A

Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Xavier Des Moines Hoover Marion Cedar Rapids Washington Davenport North Indianola Denison-Schleswig Norwalk Pella

Class 2A

Gilbert Unity Christian Des Moines Christian Sioux City Bishop Heelan Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Williamsburg Mount Vernon Perry Sioux Center West Liberty

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Treynor West Sioux Van Meter Council Bluffs St. Albert West Central Valley Western Christian North Fayette Valley Tipton