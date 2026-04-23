New No. 1 Revealed In Latest Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings

A new No. 1 has emerged in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union soccer rankings this week.

Davenport Assumption High School replaced Hudson at the top spot in Class 1A, with Des Moines Christian and Denver also moving up in the latest rankings.

The remaining two classifications saw no change at the top, with Waukee Northwest remaining No. 1 in Class 3A and Waverly-Shell Rock the same in Class 2A .

Davenport Assumption Moves Into Top Spot In Class 1A

The Knights hold a record of 5-2, with the two losses coming to Class 3A programs in Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the opening week of the season. Since they have reeled off five consecutive victories, including four straight shutouts over Clinton, Burlington Notre Dame, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Davenport North.

Des Moines Christian is still unbeaten, holding a record of 6-0-1, as is Denver at 4-0. Hudson suffered a 2-0 loss to Denver recently, with the two set for a rematch later this year on May 8.

Treynor rounds out the Top 5 in Class 1A followed by Council Bluffs St. Albert, Colfax-Mingo, Tri-Center, Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Underwood completing the Top 10. Colfax-Mingo, a relatively new program after previously sharing with another school, made a big jump from No. 15 to the seventh position.

Newcomers to the Class 1A Top 15 include Iowa Falls-Alden and West Central Valley, as they replaced Solon and Dike-New Hartford.

Waukee Northwest Remains Atop Class 3A

The Wolves have yet to suffer defeat in five matches, remaining at the No. 1 spot in the state’s largest classification for girls soccer. Right behind Waukee Northwest is West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee, Ankeny, Bettendorf, Linn-Mar and Pleasant Valley, as the Top 8 stayed the same this week.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy moved up a spot from No. 10 to No. 9, as Johnston fell. Iowa City West moved into the rankings, taking the 15th spot and knocking Cedar Rapids Prairie out.

Waverly-Shell Rock, Norwalk Lead Class 2A

Undefeated teams Waverly-Shell Rock and Norwalk remain No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 2A, as the Top 9 held firm this week.

Behind the Go-Hawks and Warriors sits Dallas Center-Grimes, North Polk, North Scott, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Lewis Central and ADM.

Burlington moved into the rankings this week, as Central DeWitt was dropped.

Here is the complete third edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union soccer rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

Waukee Northwest West Des Moines Valley Ankeny Centennial Waukee Ankeny Bettendorf Linn-Mar Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy Johnston Iowa City Liberty Mason City Ames Dubuque Hempstead Iowa City West

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (12)

Class 2A

Waverly-Shell Rock Norwalk Dallas Center-Grimes North Polk North Scott Sioux City Bishop Heelan Cedar Rapids Xavier Lewis Central ADM Spencer Gilbert Pella Bondurant-Farrar Burlington Nevada

Dropped out: Central DeWitt (15)

Class 1A

Davenport Assumption Des Moines Christian Denver Hudson Treynor Council Bluffs St. Albert Colfax-Mingo Tri-Center Dyersville Beckman Catholic Underwood Maquoketa Aplington-Parkersburg Kuemper Catholic Iowa Falls-Alden West Central Valley

Dropped out: Solon (13); Dike-New Hartford (14)