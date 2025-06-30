High School

Pair of Iowa Class of 2027 wrestling prospects reveal colleges

Hayden Schwab, Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco narrow down top choices

Dana Becker

Dawson Youngblut of Don Bosco is a two-time state champion heading into his junior season. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For two Iowa high school Class of 2027 wrestlers, figuring out where to spend their futures is key right now. Don Bosco High School juniors-to-be Hayden Schwab and Dawson Youngblut have narrowed down their college choices for now.

Schwab, who won his first state championship as a sophomore last winter, is regarded as the No. 5 prospect by FloWrestling at 113 pounds. He competed at 120 for the Dons, who swept the Class 1A state championships.

The son of current University of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, Hayden was a state runner-up as a freshman. FloWrestling also has him ranked 23rd overall in his class.

Schwab has Iowa, Nebraska, Cornell, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Northern Iowa listed as his Top 7.

As for his teammate, Youngblut, he is a reigning two-time Iowa state champion having won it all at 132 pounds a year ago. FloWrestling has him ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect.

Youngblut has four schools the same as his teammate in Iowa, Northern Iowa, Nebraska nd Cornell. His other schools are Iowa State and North Carolina State.

