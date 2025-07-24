High School

Top Iowa Softball Players, Coaches to Be Honored During State Finals

Awards, and Hall of Fame inductions will be held at Rogers Park

Dana Becker

Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons (2) celebrates with team mates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning in the class 5A state softball quarterfinal at Rogers Sports complex on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons (2) celebrates with team mates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning in the class 5A state softball quarterfinal at Rogers Sports complex on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Along with the crowning of five Iowa high school state softball champions, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will hand out several individual honors.

Four to Enter IGHSAU Hall of Fame, Others Receive Top Honors

Entering into the IGHSAU Softball Hall of Fame will be Madison Frain, Kayla Tindall, Lindsey Digmann and Brooke Wilmes. Former Winterset head coach Steve Corkrean will receive the Golden Plaque of Distiniction, Andi Adams of Fort Dodge will be given the CHARACTER COUNTS! Coach of the Year Award and Jessie Clemons will be honored with the Jack North Softball Award.

Madison Frain and Kayla Tindall Dominated from The Circle

Frain was a standout for Creston, going 148-31 in her career inside the circle. She pitched for South Dakota, becoming an all-Summit League pick twice. Tindall, who shined for Akron-Westfield, ended her prep career with a 61-2 record, 0.41 earned run average and 487 strikeouts, helping the Westerners win three state titles.

Lindsey Digmann Had Over 300 Hits; Brooke Wilmes Had 21 Home Runs

Digmann, a graduate of Linn-Mar, helped her team to a state runner-up finish, ending her career with 334 hits and 217 stolen bases. Wilmes, a Johnston grad, was a first team all-stater five seasons, finishing with a .524 batting average, 86 doubles, 21 home runs, 279 runs, 175 RBI and 128 steals.

Steve Corkrean Won Over 700 Games and Five State Titles

Corkrean led Winterset to five state titles, including four over his final seven seasons in charge. He won over 700 career games in 24 seasons.

Andi Adams Brought State Glory to Fort Dodge

Adams, who led Fort Dodge Senior High to its only state softball championship, has won 850 career games, which places her second among all female coaches in the state. She has 16 state tournament appearances.

Jessie Clemons Led Pleasant Valley to A Crown

Clemons, who helped Pleasant Valley claim a state title last year, had a standout season at Iowa State in the spring. She was named unanimous all-Big 12 first team and a D1 Softball Freshman All-American second team selection.

