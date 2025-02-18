High School

Predicting the Iowa state high school wrestling championships

Action begins Wednesday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

Dana Becker

Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk is a favorite to win a state championship this week. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best of the best in the state of Iowa gather starting Wednesday morning at the Iowa high school state wrestling championships.

Class 3A kicks things off bright and early in the morning from inside what will be a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines come Saturday night for the finals. 

Southeast Polk, who already captured the state duals title, qualified all 14 wrestlers for the meet, with 10 of those earning Top 4 seeds. They are likely to runaway with the team title once again after scoring 221.5 points last year to claim top honors.

If anybody is going to challenge the Rams it would be either Johnston or Waukee Northwest, who both qualified 12 individuals. Returning runner-up Bettendorf has nine, as does 2024 third place finisher Fort Dodge.

In 2A, Algona, who claimed the state duals title, Burlington Notre Dame, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Williamsburg all advanced 11, with Independence and West Delaware each qualifying 10. Osage won team honors over Mount Vernon last winter and is now competing in 1A.

The 1A battle will likely come down to Don Bosco and Alburnett. Along with winning it all last year, the Dons were also crowned state duals champions over the Pirates two weeks ago.

Alburnett qualified 13 with Don Bosco advancing 11. Both Wilton and Woodbury Central pushed 10 through while Osage earned nine bids. 

STATE WRESTLING PREDICTIONS

Team Standings Predictions

Class 3A

1. Southeast Polk; 2. Waukee Northwest; 3. Indianola

Class 2A

1. Burlington Notre Dame; 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Algona

Class 1A

1. Don Bosco; 2. Alburnett; 3. Jesup

Individual State Champion Predictions

Class 3A

106 - Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk

113 - Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West

120 - Jake Knight, Bettendorf

126 - Christian Castillo, Ames

132 - Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk

138 - Mac Crosson, Indianola

144 - Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge

150 - Jabari Hinson, Ames

157 - Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial

165 - Abraham Bushong, Southeast Polk

175 - Jacob Helgeson, Johnston

190 - Asa Hemsted, Carlisle

215 - Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge

Hwt. - Kolton Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk

Class 2A

106 - Charlie Boelman, North Polk

113 - Quinn Arellano, Van Meter

120 - Linden Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

126 - CJ Davis, Burlington Notre Dame

132 - Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City

138 - Kaiden Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame

144 - Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon

150 - Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon

157 - Tate Slagle, Algona

165 - Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

175 - Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

190 - Austin Scranton, Anamosa

215 - Henry Christensen, North Polk

Hwt. - Jaydn Cooper, Winterset

Class 1A

106 - Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco

113 - Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco

120 - Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco

126 - Gavin Landers, Denver

132 - Jayden Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield

138 - Preston Klostermann, Alburnett

144 - Blake Fox, Osage

150 - Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia

157 - Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco

165 - Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco

175 - Kanen Decker, Wapsie Valley

190 - Louden Huisenga, WACO

215 - Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley

Hwt. - Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley

