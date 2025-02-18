Predicting the Iowa state high school wrestling championships
The best of the best in the state of Iowa gather starting Wednesday morning at the Iowa high school state wrestling championships.
Class 3A kicks things off bright and early in the morning from inside what will be a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines come Saturday night for the finals.
Southeast Polk, who already captured the state duals title, qualified all 14 wrestlers for the meet, with 10 of those earning Top 4 seeds. They are likely to runaway with the team title once again after scoring 221.5 points last year to claim top honors.
If anybody is going to challenge the Rams it would be either Johnston or Waukee Northwest, who both qualified 12 individuals. Returning runner-up Bettendorf has nine, as does 2024 third place finisher Fort Dodge.
In 2A, Algona, who claimed the state duals title, Burlington Notre Dame, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Williamsburg all advanced 11, with Independence and West Delaware each qualifying 10. Osage won team honors over Mount Vernon last winter and is now competing in 1A.
The 1A battle will likely come down to Don Bosco and Alburnett. Along with winning it all last year, the Dons were also crowned state duals champions over the Pirates two weeks ago.
Alburnett qualified 13 with Don Bosco advancing 11. Both Wilton and Woodbury Central pushed 10 through while Osage earned nine bids.
High School on SI will have complete coverage from the state tournament.
STATE WRESTLING PREDICTIONS
Team Standings Predictions
Class 3A
1. Southeast Polk; 2. Waukee Northwest; 3. Indianola
Class 2A
1. Burlington Notre Dame; 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Algona
Class 1A
1. Don Bosco; 2. Alburnett; 3. Jesup
Individual State Champion Predictions
Class 3A
106 - Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk
113 - Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West
120 - Jake Knight, Bettendorf
126 - Christian Castillo, Ames
132 - Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk
138 - Mac Crosson, Indianola
144 - Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge
150 - Jabari Hinson, Ames
157 - Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
165 - Abraham Bushong, Southeast Polk
175 - Jacob Helgeson, Johnston
190 - Asa Hemsted, Carlisle
215 - Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge
Hwt. - Kolton Borcherding-Johnson, Norwalk
Class 2A
106 - Charlie Boelman, North Polk
113 - Quinn Arellano, Van Meter
120 - Linden Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
126 - CJ Davis, Burlington Notre Dame
132 - Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City
138 - Kaiden Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame
144 - Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon
150 - Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon
157 - Tate Slagle, Algona
165 - Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
175 - Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
190 - Austin Scranton, Anamosa
215 - Henry Christensen, North Polk
Hwt. - Jaydn Cooper, Winterset
Class 1A
106 - Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
113 - Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco
120 - Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
126 - Gavin Landers, Denver
132 - Jayden Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield
138 - Preston Klostermann, Alburnett
144 - Blake Fox, Osage
150 - Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
157 - Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
165 - Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco
175 - Kanen Decker, Wapsie Valley
190 - Louden Huisenga, WACO
215 - Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley
Hwt. - Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley