Semifinal schedules for Iowa high school baseball, softball

Final four are set in each classification

Dana Becker

Southeast Polk's Maci Bice pitches during the 2025 Iowa high school state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on July 21, 2025, in Fort Dodge.
The semifinals are now set in all nine classifications for Iowa high school baseball and softball.

Action begins early Wednesday morning in Fort Dodge for softball, as baseball hits the field later in the day Wednesday before concluding Thursday. 

Softball will hold two of the five championship games on Thursday with the other two on Friday while baseball has all four on Friday.

Complete recaps from all the quarterfinal round action can be found on High School Sports on SI for both baseball and softball.

Here is a look at who plays who and when in semifinal rounds of the Iowa high school baseball and softball state tournaments:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Class 1A

Semifinals (From Carroll)

Wednesday, July 23

  • Hillcrest Academy vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
  • East Buchanan vs. Saint Ansgar, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals (From Carroll)

Thursday, July 24

  • Underwood vs. Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.
  • Chariton vs. Pleasantville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals (From Sioux City)

Wednesday, July 23

  • Dubuque Wahlert vs. Saydel, 5 p.m.
  • Pella vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals (From Sioux City)

Thursday, July 24

  • Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5 p.m.
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Semifinals (Fort Dodge)

Wednesday, July 23

Class 5A

  • Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial, 10:30 a.m. (Diamond 2)
  • Linn-Mar vs. Cedar Falls, 12:45 p.m. (D2)

Class 4A

  • Pella vs. ADM, 10 a.m. (Diamond 1)
  • North Scott vs. North Polk, 12:15 p.m. (D1)

Class 3A

  • Dubuque Wahlert vs. PCM, 2:30 p.m. (D1)
  • Williamsburg vs. Albia, 4:45 p.m. (D1)

Class 2A

  • Van Meter vs. West Fork, 3 p.m. (D2)
  • Louisa-Muscatine vs. West Lyon, 5:15 p.m. (D2)

Class 1A

  • Wayne vs. Riverside, 7 p.m. (D1)
  • Clarksville vs. St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m. (D2)

Dana Becker
