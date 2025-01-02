Several former Iowa prep standouts claim wrestling titles at Soldier Salute
Several former Iowa high school wrestling standouts had strong showings recently at the Soldier Salute.
Held in Coralville, Iowa, the event brings together a handful of elite wrestlers as a way to kick-start the run towards nationals while closing the book on 2024.
Former Iowa prep state champions Drake Ayala and Ben Kueter both took home titles as members of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ayala downed teammate and fellow ex-state champion Kale Petersen in the finals at 133 pounds via technical fall.
A returning national runner-up, Ayala captured three state titles while competing for Fort Dodge Senior High. He is currently 7-1 on the year.
Kueter, a heavyweight, was a state champion for Iowa City High. He topped Minnesota senior Bennett Tabor, 3-1 in the finals. After splitting time between wrestling and football, Kueter, a sophomore, has focused his attention on the mats this winter.
Northern Iowa’s Trevor Anderson, who competed for Ankeny, placed third.
Iowa’s Gabe Arnold was the runner-up at 184, taking a medical forfeit to teammate Angelo Ferrari. He was a state champion after moving to Iowa City High from Georgia.
Iowa State’s Daniel Herrera was third at heavyweight. He also moved to Iowa to close out his high school career with Ames.