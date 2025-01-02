High School

Several former Iowa prep standouts claim wrestling titles at Soldier Salute

Hawkeyes Drake Ayala, Ben Kueter among winners at Soldier Salute

Dana Becker

Drake Ayala captured a title at the Soldier Salute competing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Drake Ayala captured a title at the Soldier Salute competing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several former Iowa high school wrestling standouts had strong showings recently at the Soldier Salute

Held in Coralville, Iowa, the event brings together a handful of elite wrestlers as a way to kick-start the run towards nationals while closing the book on 2024.

Former Iowa prep state champions Drake Ayala and Ben Kueter both took home titles as members of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ayala downed teammate and fellow ex-state champion Kale Petersen in the finals at 133 pounds via technical fall.

A returning national runner-up, Ayala captured three state titles while competing for Fort Dodge Senior High. He is currently 7-1 on the year. 

Kueter, a heavyweight, was a state champion for Iowa City High. He topped Minnesota senior Bennett Tabor, 3-1 in the finals. After splitting time between wrestling and football, Kueter, a sophomore, has focused his attention on the mats this winter. 

Northern Iowa’s Trevor Anderson, who competed for Ankeny, placed third.

Iowa’s Gabe Arnold was the runner-up at 184, taking a medical forfeit to teammate Angelo Ferrari. He was a state champion after moving to Iowa City High from Georgia.

Iowa State’s Daniel Herrera was third at heavyweight. He also moved to Iowa to close out his high school career with Ames.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa