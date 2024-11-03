Six Iowa high school football games to watch in Week 11
The road to the UNI-Dome is now clear for those surviving through the opening rounds of the Iowa state football playoffs. Now, win and you have secured a spot in Cedar Falls and the final four of your respective classification.
On Thursday, the quarterfinals in 8-Man hit the field while Class A, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A all compete on Friday night. Make sure to get all of you picks in for our Pick'Em Challenge.
Here is a look at six key games around the state set for Thursday and Friday in quarterfinal round action:
Pella vs. Gilbert at Central College
One had to wonder if we would get the rematch after Gilbert picked up a 14-7 win in the regular season finale over Pella. Now, thanks to playoff wins by both, we do. The Tigers and Iowa State commit Will Hawthorne have won three straight. Hawthorne has 2,114 yards and 27 TDs on the ground. For the Dutch, Colin Kerndt has over 2,100 yards of total offense with 26 touchdowns, as Emmanuel Diers provides over 1,100 yards from scrimmage with 12 scores.
South Hardin at Dike-New Hartford
Two very similar teams meet for a semifinal round bid in 1A. South Hardin is anchored by Peyton Welch and Jaxson Drury. Welch has thrown for over 1,600 yards with 20 TDs, as Drury has 1,355 yards and 20 TDs on the ground. For Dike-New Hartford, Colin Meester has over 1,000 yards passing and Noah Borcherding over 1,300 yards rushing with 23 scores. The Wolverines have won all nine meetings since 2008, including a 33-8 victory in 2022.
ADM at Lewis Central
On their way to a 4A title last year, the Titans knocked ADM out of the playoffs, 32-21. Lewis Central has won each of the last six meetings, including a 30-27 win this past September. Senior quarterback Brady Hetzel has thrown for 2,142 yards and 23 TDs to lead the Titans, as his counterpart, Hudson Shull, is a dual-threat. The junior has 1,289 yards passing and 1,036 yards rushing with 29 combined scores.
Ankeny Centennial at West Des Moines Dowling
A regular season rematch that pits two of the best runnings back in 5A with Braeden Jackson leading the Jaguars and Ra’Shawd Davis the Maroons. Jackson, the son of former NFL great Fred Jackson, has over 1,100 yards rushing and is coming off a six-TD performance in the playoffs. Davis, meanwhile, has 1,125 yards and 17 scores on the ground. Dowling won in the regular season, 41-35, and has picked up three straight in the series.
Johnston at West Des Moines Valley
Back in September, no team in 5A was hotter than the Tigers. Now, the Dragons have taken up that mantle led by Will Nuss. The veteran QB has almost 1,700 yards passing and 16 TDs, leading Johnston to recent wins over Southeast Polk, Urbandale and Sioux City East. Valley, meanwhile, needed a field goal to avoid an upset loss to Sioux City East in the playoffs. They do lead the series, 5-1, since 2012.
Edgewood-Colesburg at Bishop Garrigan
The defending 8-Man state champion Golden Bears have won 22 straight, but Marty Wadle’s physical defense will be put to the test by Pryce Rochford. The Edgewood-Colesburg senior has 2,507 yards rushing and 45 touchdowns, adding another 740 yards and 13 scores through the air. Bishop Garrigan counters with junior Tate Foertsch, who has over 1,000 yards of offense and 16 TDs, and Trayton Cink, who has rushed for 919 yards and 20 scores.