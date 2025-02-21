Southeast Polk secures 3A state wrestling team title, sends six to the finals
There was no stopping the Southeast Polk wrestling team on Friday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Rams secured another Class 3A team championship with a dominating performance, as they currently sit atop the standings with 221.5 points. The battle for second and third will be decided on Saturday between Bettendorf, Indianola, Carlisle, Johnston and a handful of others.
Southeast Polk qualified 13 for state, with 10 making the quarterfinals. From there, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Max Riggins, Carter Pearson, Wil Oberbroeckling, Justis Jesuroga and Cooper Martinson claimed wins in the semis and will battle for gold Saturday night.
Woody has won all three of his bouts via fall while DeSalvo owns two technical falls and a pin. Martinson has two pins and a technical fall for his tournament.
One of the tough losses the Rams did suffer came at 215 pounds when Holden Hansen dropped a tiebreaker setback to Jean Ngoma of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Bettendorf’s Jake Knight continued his run through the field, earning a technical fall in the semis over Mat Prine of Southeast Polk. His teammate, TJ Koester and Lincoln Jipp join him in the finals.
Fort Dodge’s two returning state champions, Koy Davidson and Dreshaun Ross, advanced to championship Saturday night. Davidson, a senior, has signed with Oregon State while Ross, a junior, committed to Oklahoma State earlier this year.
Here are the championship matches set for Saturday night in Class 3A:
CLASS 3A WRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
- 106: Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk vs. Cruz Gannon, Dowling
- 113: Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk vs. Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West
- 120: Jake Knight, Bettendorf vs. Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial
- 126: Max Riggins, Southeast Polk vs. Christian Castillo, Ames
- 132: TJ Koester, Bettendorf vs. Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk
- 138: Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk vs. Mac Crosson, Indianola
- 144: Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk vs. Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge
- 150: Jabari Hinson, Ames vs. Justin Avila, Iowa City West
- 157: Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial vs. Bas Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock
- 165: Jaxon Miller, Carlisle vs. Xayvion Anderson, Marshalltown
- 175: Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf vs. Jacob Helgeson, Johnston
- 190: Asa Hemsted, Carlisle vs. Cain Tigges, Urbandale
- 215: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge vs. Jean Ngoma, Cedar Rapids Xavier
- 285: Cooper Martinson, Southeast Polk vs. Brady Hagan, Dowling