Spectacular Debut For Former Iowa High School Softball Standout
Former Iowa high school softball standout Jalen Adams made a dazzling debut with the Arizona softball team, throwing a no-hitter Thursday night vs. Southern Utah from Hillenbrand Stadium.
Adams, who led Fort Dodge Senior High to a state softball championship, transferred from the Iowa Hawkeyes for her final season, joining the Wildcats after an all-Big Ten season.
Adams needed just 53 pitches to get through five innings against Southern Utah, striking out four batters without issuing a walk as the Wildcats won, 8-0.
Former Fort Dodge Senior High Standout Dominated Big Ten Conference For Iowa Hawkeyes
In 2025, Adams went 25-6 with the Hawkeyes, recording a 2.18 earned run average with 130 strikeouts. She ranked third in the Big Ten Conference in earned run average, starts and victories.
Adams finished her three years with Iowa by recording 45 victories and 245 strikeouts with an earned run average of 2.26. She was named all-freshman by the Big Ten, second team all-Big Ten and to the NFCA all-midwest second team in 2025.
Jalen Adams Had Her First No-Hitter Last Year
Last year, Adams tossed a no-hitter vs. Michigan State.
At Fort Dodge, Adams played basketball, swam and ran track for the Dodgers. She was the 2022 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year under her mother and head coach, Andi Adams, who was an All-American softball player.
Arizona, ranked 18th, squares off with No. 3 Oklahoma on Friday night.