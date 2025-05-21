Top Iowa high school football prospect receives offer from Miami
Miami Hurricanes offer Iowa City Regina’s Savion Miller
Savion Miller has a big junior season on the horizon. And the Iowa City Regina football standout has an equally big decision he will have to make.
Miller, one of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state, recently picked up an offer from the Miami Hurricanes of the ACC.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore ran for 922 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging almost six yards per carry. He also caught 16 balls for 192 and recorded 17 tackles with 4.5 for loss and a sack.
Miller, a multi-sport athlete for the Regals, was also a difference-maker in the return game. He had eight kickoffs taken back for an average of 29 yards per touch.
Along with Miami, Miller also has offers from Iowa State and Missouri.
