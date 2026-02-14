Iowa High School Boys State Swimming: Prelim Roundup
The preliminary day of action at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Swimming Championships was a record-breaking one, as competitors hit the water from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City, Iowa on the campus of the University of Iowa.
Parker Macho of Linn-Mar, a defending state champion, broke the state record in the 100 butterfly in the prelims, posting a time of 46.74. Andrew Seifert from Cedar Rapids Washington did the same in the 100 freestyle, going 43.25, and the 100 breaststroke, with a time of 52.67.
Those two will both enter with the No. 1 seeds on Saturday when finals take place.
Macho will be pushed by Winston Fan of Iowa City West and Jonah Fry from Dubuque Senior, as those two clocked the second- and third-fastest times in the prelims in the event.
Several Swimmers Posted Multiple Top Times
Looking to chase down Seifert in the 100 will be Finn Martin of Newton and Teagan Renze from Carroll. Martin is a defending state champion while Renze also clocked the fastest prelim time in the 200 free at 1:37.59.
Fan and Sam Weaver of Cedar Falls were second and third in the 100 breaststroke behind Seifert.
Other Top Seeds Set With Fast Swims
Macho had the fastest prelim swim in the 200 individual medley, Martin had the best 50 free, Will Van Zee of West Des Moines Valley is the No. 1 seed in the 500 free and Desmond Ortega out of Southeast Polk led the pack in the 100 backstroke.
Live coverage of the Iowa boys high school state swimming championships can be viewed on the Iowa High School Athletic Association home page, with results also available.
Individual event finals and relay finals will all take place on Saturday.