Iowa High School District Wrestling On Tap This Saturday
Bids to the traditional Iowa high school state wrestling tournament will be on the line this Saturday, February 14 around the state, as schools compete in district meets on Valentine’s Day.
With the Iowa High School Athletic Association moving away from a two-tournament qualifying system for Classes 1A and 2A, the one-day format will see 24 qualifiers from each weight class advance to the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
District champions and the runner-up in 1A and 2A qualify while the first, second and third place finishers in 3A move on.
Host Schools For District Wrestling In Iowa
Host schools for district meets in 3A are Ankeny, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Fort Dodge, Iowa City High, Marshalltown and Norwalk. 2A qualifying venues are Ballard, Benton Community, Centerville, Central DeWitt, Glenwood, Independence, Osage, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Webster City, West Delaware and Williamsburg.
The 1A hosts include Edgewood-Colesburg, Colfax-Mingo, Interstate 35, Lake Mills, Lisbon, MFL MarMac, Ogden, Ridge View, Riverside, Sigourney, Underwood and West Lyon.
All tournaments begin at 10 a.m.
Reigning State Dual Champions Have Their Assignments
Southeast Polk, 3A kings both in duals earlier this year and at traditional state a year ago, compete in Council Bluffs alongside Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Le Mars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Urbandale and Waukee.
After topping Decorah for the 2A state duals title, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont heads to Centerville with Albia, Chariton, Clarke, Fairfield, Fort Madison and PCM.
Don Bosco, who claimed a sixth consecutive 1A state duals title last weekend, will be joined by Hudson, Maquoketa Valley, Postville, Riceville, Rockford, South Winneshiek, Starmont and Tripoli at MFL MarMac. The Dons are also the reigning 1A traditional team champions.