Top Iowa High School Football QB Makes College Commitment Official
One of the top quarterbacks in Iowa high school football has made his college decision official.
Kyle Tracy, a senior at Iowa City Regina High School, announced his commitment to Saint John’s University on social media Sunday.
“I am so incredibly blessed to announce my commitment to Saint John’s University,” Tracy posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you, God, for all the blessings that You have given me throughout this process. Nothing would be possible without Jesus Christ in my life.
“Thank you to my incredibly awesome support system that has allowed me to play at the next level. The work of my teachers and coaches has built me into the person I am today.”
Kyle Tracy Helped Iowa City Regina Reach State Championship Game
Tracy led the Regals to the Class 1A Iowa high school football state championship game this past season, throwing for 2,317 yards on nearly 74 percent completions. He had 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions on 169 attempts, adding 616 yards rushing with 12 more touchdowns.
During his junior season, Tracy hit on 131 of 213 passes for 1,901 yards with 19 passing touchdowns. He also ran for another 751 yards and nine trips to the end zone.
Iowa City Regina Quarterback Headed To NCAA Division III Level
“Thank you to my family. I am eternally grateful for everything that you guys have provided me with,” Tracy said. “I don’t say it enough, but thank you. I love you guys.
“To Regina football, thank you to Coach Els for making football such a fun experience. Not only was it something I looked forward to after school, but it is also a place where I learn life lessons and prepare for my future. And last but certainly not least, thank you to my friends and teammates. The ultimate reason why football is fun. I wouldn’t trade my experiences with you guys for the world.”
Saint John’s competes at the NCAA Division III level in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. For nearly 60 years, they were led by the legendary John Gagliardi, who won 489 games and four national championships.
This past season, the Johnnies knocked off Monmouth before falling to Wisconsin-River Falls in the third round of the postseason. Gary Fashing is the head coach, as he has won 110 games in 12 seasons at the controls of the program.