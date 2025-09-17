Top Iowa TE Prospect Reclassifies to Class of 2026
One of the top Class of 2027 prospects in Iowa high school football is now a Class of 2026 athlete.
Norwalk High School’s Luke Brewer made the announcement via social media that he will graduate and enter the upcoming recruiting class.
“This decision was far from easy but with that being said I have officially decided to re-class to the ℅ 2026,” Brewer posted. “This decision has been in the works for awhile now and after many talks with family, friends and coaches added with some prayers, I have decided it’s time to turn this page just a little sooner than expected.”
Back in June this past summer, Brewer narrowed down his list of colleges to 12 from several more, naming Missouri, Iowa State, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, Iowa, Texas A&M and Florida.
Luke Brewer Dominating on Both Sides of Football for Norwalk
Through three games this season with Norwalk, Brewer has caught 16 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown. He has also recorded 21.5 tackles, including 21 solos, on defense.
As a junior, Brewer had 44 receptions for 493 yards and a pair of TDs while making 21 tackles with four sacks and seven for loss.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Brewer is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Iowa and the 71st tight end overall by Rivals. The recruiting service has the Hawkeyes with the best odds to obtain the services of Brewer followed by Iowa State and Miami.