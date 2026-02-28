Iowa High School Football Prospect Reveals Top Four Schools
One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state has revealed his Top 4 teams heading into his senior season.
Savion Miller, who transferred to Iowa City High after this past season, announced that Missouri, Miami, Minnesota and West Virginia are the frontrunners to acquire his services.
“Blessed to have this opportunity,” Miller posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). My recruitment is still 100 (percent) open.”
Savion Miller Had Over 1,000 Yards Rushing Last Year At Iowa City Regina
As a junior this past fall, Miller rushed for 1,068 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on 127 carries for Iowa City Regina, helping the Regals reach the Iowa high school football state championship game. He also caught 16 passes for 338 yards and scored nine more touchdowns.
Following the season, Miller announced plans to enroll at Iowa City High, moving up from Class 1A to Class 5A to compete for his senior season.
Top Running Back Recruit Produced As A Sophomore In Iowa High School Football
During his sophomore season at Iowa City Regina, Miller rushed 160 times for 922 yards with eight touchdowns, adding 16 receptions for 192 yards.
According to 247Sports, Miller is the No. 4 player in Iowa and the 33rd-ranked running back overall in the nation. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Miller is the seventh player in Iowa, the 46th running back and the No. 559 player overall in the country.
In addition to the offers from Missouri, Miami, Minnesota and West Virginia, Miller holds offers from Kent State and Toledo.