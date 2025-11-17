Top Performances From Iowa High School Football Semifinals
The Iowa high school football state semifinals are in the books, with the state championship games to be played this coming Thursday and Friday.
All of the action took place from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and will once again be the site for the crowning of state champions in all seven classes of high school football.
But before we focus in on the championship games, let us take one final look back at the state semifinals and the top individual performances from the games.
Iowa High School Football State Semifinal Top Performances
Tate Foertsch, Bishop Garrigan
Foertsch did it on both sides of the ball and with both his arm and his legs in a win over Audubon. The senior had 80 yards passing and three touchdowns on just 4 of 5, rushing for 73 yards and three more scores. He also recorded 5.5 tackles on defense and picked off a pass.
Micah Moores, Woodbine
Moores started strong in the pass game, as the running back finished with four receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He later helped the Tigers wear on Gladbrook-Reinbeck, rushing 27 times for 102 yards with another score.
Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Herron put one of his best games together in a tough loss, rushing for 84 yards, catching four passes for 46 with two touchdowns, returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and finishing with nine tackles on defense, including three for loss with a quarterback hurry.
Eli Harpenau, MMCRU
Harpenau was 9 of 17 passing for 212 yards and four touchdowns while running for 53 yards on 14 attempts.
Michael Schmillen, MMCRU
Schmillen was on the receiving end of three of those Harpenau touchdowns, finishing with three receptions for 147 yards and three trips to the end zone.
Emmanuel Diers, Pella
Diers led the Dutch back to the finals, rushing 33 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Kyler VanMaanen, Pella
VanMaanen was all over the field on defense, recording 19 tackles with one for loss.
Caden Klein, Newton
Klein threw for 135 yards and one touchdown while running 20 times for 171 yards and two more touchdowns. He also had nine tackles, including one for loss.
Kyle Tracy, Iowa City Regina
Tracy completed 6 of 13 for 122 yards with a TD, rushing 21 times for 121 and two more scores.
Evan Hildring, West Lyon
Hildring was the main offensive weapon for the Wildcats, running for 174 yards with two touchdowns on 18 attempts. He also made seven tackles with two sacks and a quarterback hurry.
Reece Rettig, Iowa City Liberty
Along with a pair of passing touchdowns and 210 yards, Rettig had 66 yards on the ground and another TD.
Christian Williams, Van Meter
Williams had 94 yards rushing and two TDs while recording 10 tackles on defense with one for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Brock Badding, Kuemper Catholic
Badding completed 27 of 38 for 405 yards and six passing touchdowns. He also averaged 36 yards per punt, pinning one down inside the 20.
Griffin Glynn, Kuemper Catholic
Glynn hauled in eight passes for 182 yards, making two trips to the end zone.
Gavin Egeland, Nevada
Egeland made three field goals and two extra-points, hitting from 45, 42 and 38 yards out. He also caught a 14-yard pass and had four touchbacks with an interception on defense.
Austin Waldera, Nevada
Waldera rushed 36 times for 233 yards, scoring one touchdown. He added a pair of receptions for 20 yards and had a 70-yard punt, with both of his kicks being pinned down inside the 20. On defense, he had 11 tackles with a sack and three stops for loss.