Tristan Wirfs, the pride of Mount Vernon (Iowa), selected to fourth NFL Pro Bowl
Long before he was protecting both Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs was dominating opponents on the football fields of Iowa.
Wirfs, a native of Mount Vernon, was selected to his fourth NFL Pro Bowl. He is an offensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 25-year-old helped Mount Vernon reach the state football semifinals his senior season, earning All-American honors. He later went on to win a state wrestling title and won five combined state track and field crowns in the shot put and discus.
Wirfs enrolled at the University of Iowa and became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle in the Kirk Ferentz era. He would go on to be named the Big Ten lineman of the year and first team all-league before leading for the NFL Draft as a junior.
The Buccaneers selected Wirfs in the first round with pick No. 13. He has started all 78 games since, earning all-pro status in 2021 and ‘22 while helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV.
Coming into this season, Wirfs had been called for holding just four times on 4,286 snaps including zero calls in 17 games in 2023.
The Buccaneers (9-7) close out the regular season vs. New Orleans this Sunday. They will clinch the NFC South for a fourth straight year with a win and a bid to the playoffs.