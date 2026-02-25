Former Iowa High School Football Coach Sentenced To Prison
A former Iowa high school football coach has received his prison sentence for a first-degree theft charge.
According to a report by KCRG.com, former Dubuque Senior High School football coach Darrell Moore has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Moore was accused of stealing over $47,000 from the Dubuque Independent Football League after entering a guilty plea earlier this year.
Judge Goes Against Plea Agreement For Theft By Former Iowa High School Head Football Coach
The plea agreement Moore agreed to recommended two years of probation through a deferred judgment, but the judge declined that and sentenced Moore because he “should’ve been an example (to kids) and he wasn’t.”
During the sentence hearing, Moore said, “This is (expletive). I didn’t steal $47,000.”
It was reported that Moore deposited the stolen funds to pay for his Roku accounts, make purchases at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, golf courses, hotels, online purchases and his FanDuel gambling account.
Darrell Moore Was Head Coach At Dubuque Senior For Two Seasons
Moore was named the head football coach at Dubuque Senior in 2022. He played football at the University of Dubuque and was a four-year starter, returning to the college to serve as an assistant coach before taking on the Dubuque Senior position.
He was the president of the Dubuque youth football league.
Dubuque Senior finished the 2023 season with a record of 2-7 under Moore, his last as head coach. They went 4-5 in 2022.