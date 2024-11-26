Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa girls basketball Class 1A preseason player of the year?
With the regular high school basketball season just getting going, High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa girls basketball Class 1A preseason player of the year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Here are the nominees:
Jaylyn Beran, Riceville, Senior
The leader among 1A players returning in assists with 120 last year, Beran also scored 301 points with 124 rebounds, 84 steals and 22 blocks.
Molly Boge, North Linn, Senior
Boge and the Lynx will look to go back-to-back as state champs after she tallied 436 points with 116 steals, 97 assists and 79 rebounds last year.
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg, Junior
As just a sophomore, the forward/guard led all of 1A with 456 rebounds, including 149 on the offensive end. She added 448 points, 84 blocks, 58 steals and 53 assists.
Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Junior
As just a sophomore, Brant had a big season, scoring 332 points while grabbing 305 boards. She also had 80 assists, 64 steals and blocked 52 shots.
Ellen Cook, Montezuma, Senior
For her junior season, Cook recorded 343 points with 123 rebounds, 99 assists and 79 steals.
Sadie Cox, Lenox, Senior
Cox had a strong junior season, ranking third in rebounds with 325 while scoring 412 points ith 93 assists, 72 steals and 35 blocks.
Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore
Eastman fit in nicely with an experienced Golden Bear team, helping them qualify fro state. She had a freshman season that saw her score 431 points with 255 rebounds, 56 blocks, 51 steals and 45 assists.
Tillotti Fair, Riceville, Senior
The forward/guard recorded 339 points to go along with 200 rebounds, 98 steals, 66 assists and 34 blocked shots last year.
Lindsey Haken, George-Little Rock, Junior
Kinzee Hinders, Newell-Fonda, Senior
The next strong Mustang senior, Hinders takes over this year after scoring 412 points with 137 rebounds, 69 steals, 37 assists and 24 blocks as Newell-Fonda placed second.
Laynee Hogan, East Buchanan, Senior
Look for even more out of Hogan this winter after she scored 371 points with 124 assists, 111 rebounds and 109 assists last year.
Makenzie Hughes, Akron-Westfield, Senior
Hughes lit up scoreboards around her neck of the woods, scoring 452 points with 123 rebounds, 86 steals, 36 assists and 12 blocks.
Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Junior
The 1A leader in scoring, Jacobi tallied 577 points to go along with 290 rebounds, 77 steals, 45 assists and 27 blocks.
Jaxy Knight, Mount Ayr, Senior
Knight had 105 assists to rank among the 1A leaders while also scoring 238 points with 112 rebounds and 74 steals.
Rylee Mudderman, Kee, Sophomore
In her first varsity season, Mudderman made an impact, scoring 400 points ith 154 steals, 138 rebounds and 71 assists.
Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Sophomore
Another strong sophomore, Pexa dropped 370 points with 124 steals, 118 rebounds and 102 steals last year as a ninth-grader.
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, Senior
Pryor recorded 374 points in 21 games to go along with 114 assists, 90 rebounds, 61 steals and 20 blocks.
Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Junior
Underwood had 290 points, 191 rebounds, 71 assists, 62 steals and 23 blocks as a sophomore for St. Albert.
Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas, Senior
Wadle finished eighth in 1A in scoring with 461 points while also dishing out 86 assists with 75 rebounds and 43 steals.
Addison Winters, Kee, Junior
Winters put together a sensational sophomore campaign, scoring 394 points with 253 rebounds, 78 assists, 65 steals and 21 blocks.