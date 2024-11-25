Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa girls basketball Class 4A preseason player of the year?
With the regular high school basketball season just getting going, High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa girls basketball Class 4A preseason player of the year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Here are the nominees:
Kerrington Asp, Western Dubuque, Senior
Asp did it all for the Bobcat as a junior, scoring 387 points with 194 rebounds, 46 blocks, 39 assists and 26 steals.
Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, Junior
Keokuk will lean heavily on Boatman, as she finished her sophomore season with 427 points, 116 rebounds, 102 steals and 92 rebounds.
Bailey Birmingham, Norwalk, Senior
Birmingham led all of 4A players with 631 points in 23 games last year, adding 131 rebounds, 64 steals, 55 assists and eight blocks.
Macy Comito, Carlisle, Junior
As a sophomore, Comito finished as the fourth-leading scorer in 4A with 509 points, adding 165 rebounds with 112 assists and 86 blocks to go along with 15 blocks.
Hannah Dunkin, Knoxville, Senior
Just a perfect name for a basketball player, Dunkin had 349 points with 134 rebounds, 41 assists and 34 steals last season.
Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior
The Saints were paced by Fandel, as the junior racked up 586 points with 220 rebounds, 95 steals, 86 assists and 14 blocks.
Dasia Foster, Oskaloosa, Senior
The senior center is coming off a season in which she finished with 400 points, 304 rebounds, 57 blocks, 22 assists and 19 steals in just 22 games.
Ella Henningsen, Gilbert, Senior
Part of a strong senior class for the Tigers, Henningsen had 315 points with 204 rebounds, 26 steals, 19 assists and six blocks a year ago.
Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central, Senior
Look out for Larsen and the Titans, as the senior is coming off a season in which she scored 327 points with 152 rebounds, 72 steals, 40 assists and 13 blocks.
Raegan Loewe, Ballard, Senior
Loewe looks to make the most of her final season after posting 342 points with 83 rebounds, 75 assists and 50 steals.
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Junior
The strong sophomore season for Lower included 460 points with 131 rebounds, 64 steals, 30 assists and 10 blocks.
LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge, Junior
Maehl continues to be the focal point for the Dodger attack, as she enters her third season as a starter having scored 336 points with 172 rebounds, 46 steals, 30 assists and 27 blocks last year.
Morgan Mann, Humboldt, Senior
Already the school’s career leading scorer, Mann is fully recovered from a knee injury. She scored 464 points with 156 rebounds, 77 steals and 58 assists last year.
Jaelyn Marienau, Le Mars, Senior
As a junior, Marienau scored 357 points with 105 rebounds, 74 steals, 66 assists and 10 blocks.
Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Sophomore
The next three years will be fun to watch Snoozy, as she finished her freshman season with 451 points, 108 rebounds, 64 assists, 59 steals and 12 blocked shots.
Mylee Stiefel, Burlington, Junior
Stiefel had 418 points in 20 games played as a sophomore, adding 76 assists, 75 rebounds, 50 steals and 16 blocks.
Abby Tuttle, North Polk, Senior
The next Comet standout, Tuttle enters her final season having recorded 399 points with 108 rebounds, 105 assists and 63 steals last winter.
Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt, Senior
Walker racked up 442 points with 121 rebounds, 57 steals, 49 assists and five blocks as a junior.
Cora Widel, Maquoketa, Junior
Widel had a strong sophomore campaign with 398 points scored, 134 rebounds, 54 assists, 37 steals and 12 blocks.
Adeeya Yanga, Storm Lake, Senior
Yanga is the top option for the Tornadoes, as she had 348 points with 118 rebounds, 57 assists, 36 blocks and 30 steals.