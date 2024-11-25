High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa girls basketball Class 4A preseason player of the year?

Here are 20 candidates for your voting consideration to be the Iowa girls basketball 4A preseason player of the year

Clear Creek-Amana's Averie Lower is one of the top players in Class 4A returning this year.
Clear Creek-Amana's Averie Lower is one of the top players in Class 4A returning this year.

With the regular high school basketball season just getting going, High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa girls basketball Class 4A preseason player of the year.

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Here are the nominees:

Kerrington Asp, Western Dubuque, Senior

Asp did it all for the Bobcat as a junior, scoring 387 points with 194 rebounds, 46 blocks, 39 assists and 26 steals.

Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, Junior

Keokuk will lean heavily on Boatman, as she finished her sophomore season with 427 points, 116 rebounds, 102 steals and 92 rebounds.

Bailey Birmingham, Norwalk, Senior

Birmingham led all of 4A players with 631 points in 23 games last year, adding 131 rebounds, 64 steals, 55 assists and eight blocks.

Macy Comito, Carlisle, Junior

As a sophomore, Comito finished as the fourth-leading scorer in 4A with 509 points, adding 165 rebounds with 112 assists and 86 blocks to go along with 15 blocks.

Hannah Dunkin, Knoxville, Senior

Just a perfect name for a basketball player, Dunkin had 349 points with 134 rebounds, 41 assists and 34 steals last season.

Libby Fandel is one of the top returning Class 4A players back this year as she will be a senior for Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Senior

The Saints were paced by Fandel, as the junior racked up 586 points with 220 rebounds, 95 steals, 86 assists and 14 blocks.

Dasia Foster, Oskaloosa, Senior

The senior center is coming off a season in which she finished with 400 points, 304 rebounds, 57 blocks, 22 assists and 19 steals in just 22 games.

Ella Henningsen, Gilbert, Senior

Part of a strong senior class for the Tigers, Henningsen had 315 points with 204 rebounds, 26 steals, 19 assists and six blocks a year ago.

Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central, Senior

Look out for Larsen and the Titans, as the senior is coming off a season in which she scored 327 points with 152 rebounds, 72 steals, 40 assists and 13 blocks.

Raegan Loewe, Ballard, Senior

Loewe looks to make the most of her final season after posting 342 points with 83 rebounds, 75 assists and 50 steals.

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Junior

The strong sophomore season for Lower included 460 points with 131 rebounds, 64 steals, 30 assists and 10 blocks.

LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge, Junior

Maehl continues to be the focal point for the Dodger attack, as she enters her third season as a starter having scored 336 points with 172 rebounds, 46 steals, 30 assists and 27 blocks last year.

Morgan Mann, Humboldt, Senior

Already the school’s career leading scorer, Mann is fully recovered from a knee injury. She scored 464 points with 156 rebounds, 77 steals and 58 assists last year.

Jaelyn Marienau, Le Mars, Senior

As a junior, Marienau scored 357 points with 105 rebounds, 74 steals, 66 assists and 10 blocks.

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Sophomore

The next three years will be fun to watch Snoozy, as she finished her freshman season with 451 points, 108 rebounds, 64 assists, 59 steals and 12 blocked shots.

Mylee Stiefel, Burlington, Junior

Stiefel had 418 points in 20 games played as a sophomore, adding 76 assists, 75 rebounds, 50 steals and 16 blocks.

Abby Tuttle will be a senior for North Polk this year.

Abby Tuttle, North Polk, Senior

The next Comet standout, Tuttle enters her final season having recorded 399 points with 108 rebounds, 105 assists and 63 steals last winter.

Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt, Senior

Walker racked up 442 points with 121 rebounds, 57 steals, 49 assists and five blocks as a junior.

Cora Widel, Maquoketa, Junior

Widel had a strong sophomore campaign with 398 points scored, 134 rebounds, 54 assists, 37 steals and 12 blocks.

Adeeya Yanga, Storm Lake, Senior

Yanga is the top option for the Tornadoes, as she had 348 points with 118 rebounds, 57 assists, 36 blocks and 30 steals.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

