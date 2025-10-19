Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (10/19/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Oct. 13-18. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Logan Bleich, Gilbert boys cross country
Bleich led two teammates to a sweep of the podium at the Raccoon River Conference meet, finishing in 14:57.
Jack Crossland, Johnston boys cross country
Behind Crossland’s winning run, the Dragons claimed the CIML team title at the conference meet. The junior won in a time of 14:59.
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast football
The sophomore ran 24 times for 243 yards with four trips to the end zone, leading his team to a 36-31 victory.
Kinnick Geers, West Marshall football
Geers had nine receptions for 273 yards with a touchdown, including an 87-yard catch.
Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa girls cross country
The senior laid down a time of 17:58 to win the River Valley Conference meet by a minute-plus.
Andrew Johannsen, Johnston boys golf
Johannsen fired a two-day total of 2-under to win the Class 4A boys state golf championship. He had a winning par putt on the final hole to secure the crown.
Channing Johnson, Denver volleyball
Johnson had 54 assists with six kills in four sets.
Lauren Krogmann, Starmont girls cross country
With a time of 18:41, Krogmann finished first at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
Katie Limbaugh, Algona volleyball
The freshman was dominant in a win over cross-town rival Bishop Garrigan, tallying 33 kills.
Kenny Ness, GTRA football
Ness caught six passes, with four of them resulting in touchdowns, as he had 210 yards receiving.
Reed Robbins, Indianola boys cross country
Robbins led a strong pack at the Little Hawkeye Conference championships, placing first in 15:37.
Kael Roush, Ankeny football
In an upset of Valley, Roush completed 13 of 18 for 315 yards with three passing touchdowns.
Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr volleyball
In a four-set victory, the senior tallied 35 kills, which ties her for the most in a match this year.
Aidan Timm, Belle Plaine football
Timm churned out 273 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 26 attempts, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
Gavin Weber, Algona boys cross country
Weber shined on his home course, capturing the North Central Conference title by over a minute.
Alyx Woodley, Johnston girls cross country
The senior raced to a three-second victory in the CIML championships for the Dragons, clocking a time of 18:05.
