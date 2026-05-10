Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/10/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 4-9. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 17. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Caden Kaufman, Lenox boys track and field

At the conference meet, Kaufman won the 400 and 400 hurdles, anchored the sprint medley relay to gold and was third in the 110 hurdles.

Gabriel Winkelman, Nodaway Valley boys track and field

Winkelman swept the distance triple, placing first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the POI conference meet.

Emma Reynolds, Mount Ayr girls track and field

Reynolds captured four golds at her conference track and field meet, winning the 100, 200 and 400, while running on the first place 4x400 relay.

Maclaine German, Martensdale-St. Marys girls track and field

German won the 800, ran on the winning sprint medley and distance medley relays, and was second in the 1,500.

Sophia Hatcher, Ames girls track and field

Hatcher won the 100 hurdles and long jump, anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to gold and was second in the 200 at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet.

Noah Daniel, Fort Dodge boys track and field

Daniel set to Iowa Alliance Conference records, winning both the 100 and 200 while anchoring the 4x100 to a gold. He also helped the Dodgers place second in the 4x200 relay.

Quinn Jorgensen, Waukee Northwest girls track and field

Jorgensen won the 200 at the CIML meet and ran on the winning 4x100 while also helping the Wolves finish second in the 4x200.

Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls girls track and field

Gall set two venue records at the MVC Division, winning both the 800 and 1,500 races.

Brayden Davie, Grundy Center boys track and field

At the NICL Mega meet, Davie shone, winning the 200 and 400, running on the first place sprint medley relay and anchoring the 4x400 to a third.

Anna Wahman, Southeast Polk girls golf

Wahman, a senior, owns the low nine-hole score of the spring, shooting a 32. She has an average for nine holes of 37.5 and a low 18 of 72.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.