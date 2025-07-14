Waukee Northwest prep selected in MLB Draft
Former Waukee Northwest High School standout Anthony Watts has been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. Watts was picked by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in the 14th round.
Watts recently completed his junior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes where he went 4-4 with a 4.72 earned run average in 24 appearances. He recorded 45 strikeouts in 40 innings of work.
Prior to landing at Iowa, Watts pitched for Creighton, going 8-8 with 129 strikeouts in 129 innings. He made 59 appearances including 11 starts.
With Waukee Northwest, Watts threw the first no-hitter in scoring history, recording 121 strikeouts with a 1.20 earned run average and a WHIP of just 0.92 as a senior. He had a 9.1 record in 13 appearances with 12 starts, pitching 64 innings.
Watts was also close to unhittable as a junior playing for Waukee before the two schools split, posting a 4-2 records w ith 53 strikeouts and a 1.98 earned run average, as opponents hit just .187 off him.