Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
The extended winter break has arrived in Iowa high school sports, including for boys basketball teams around the state.
Last week featured just a handful of games with ranked teams involved, but our latest power rankings saw some movement within it.
Waukee Northwest remains No. 1 going into 2026 followed by Cedar Falls, Storm Lake, Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Senior rounding out the Top 5.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Waukee Northwest (Class 4A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The Wolves handled intra-city rival Waukee, following that up with wins over Southeast Polk and Sioux City East.
2. Cedar Falls (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: No trouble for Tigers in final game of 2025, as they roll Western Dubuque, 73-32.
3. Storm Lake (3A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes capped off 2025 with another pair of 80-plus performances.
4. Dowling Catholic (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: After escaping vs. Johnston, the Maroons handled Waukee, 59-46.
5. Dubuque Senior (4A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: The Rams took care of Waterloo West, 67-47.
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: Saints escape vs. Iowa City High, 59-58, ahead of meeting with Dowling Catholic in 2026.
7. Ames (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Little Cyclones just continue rolling, earning two more wins this past week.
8. Clear Lake (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Lions continue to roll opponents, this time Humboldt.
9. St. Edmond (1A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: Hunter Horn and the Gaels continue to march right along with a showdown at Clear Lake in early January.
10. Ballard (3A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: A big win over ADM is just part of a strong start to the season.
11. Unity Christian (2A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
12. Waukee (4A, 4-2)
Previous Rank: No. 13
13. ADM (3A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
14. Boyden-Hull (1A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
15. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
16. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 17
17. Indianola (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 18
18. Pella (3A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 19
19. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 20
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 21
21. Woodbine (1A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 22
22. Solon (3A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 23
23. Keokuk (3A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
24. Sioux City East (4A, 4-2)
Previous Rank: No. 25
25. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 4-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Dropped out: None.