Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
It’s been a rough week for the Washington Nationals, as they were swept over the weekend by the Boston Red Sox and promptly fired manager Davey Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.
The Nationals are way past their World Series title in the 2019 season, and they’re still waiting to find the next contending team in franchise history.
This season doesn’t appear to have that roster, as Washington is 37-53 and in last place in the NL East entering Tuesday’s series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis is having a resurgent 2025, as it is five games over .500 and in the mix for a wild card spot in the National League. As of Tuesday, St. Louis is 6.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.
St. Louis will have ace Sonny Gray on the mound on Tuesday against Washington’s Jake Irvin, and oddsmakers have set the Cardinals as massive favorites at home.
Let’s examine the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-123)
- Cardinals -1.5 (+101)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +169
- Cardinals: -209
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -113)
Nationals vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Jake Irvin (7-3, 4.71 ERA)
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray (8-3, 3.51 ERA)
Nationals vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSMW, MASN2
- Nationals record: 37-53
- Cardinals record: 48-43
Nationals vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Burleson is a great bet at this price against Irvin:
This season, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Alec Burleson has 11 home runs, but the majority of his damage has been done against right-handed pitching.
Burleson is hitting .308 with an .847 OPS against righties, smacking nine homers overall. On Tuesday, he has a great matchup against one of the most home-run prone starters in baseball, Washington’s Jake Irvin.
Through 18 starts, Irvin has allowed 20 home runs, and he’s given up at least one homer (10 overall) in each of his last six outings. That has pushed his ERA to 4.71 in the 2025 season.
While St. Louis doesn’t have a surefire power hitter that will take Irvin deep, Burleson clearly has best splits against righties of their top home-run hitters. I think he’s a value bet at +380 tonight.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
It’s really hard to trust this Washington team at the moment, even when it comes to covering the run line.
The Nationals’ bullpen has been downright awful in the 2025 season, ranking dead last in ERA (5.79) while also posting an extremely concerning 1.53 WHIP.
That won’t get it done, especially with Irvin on the mound to start. Irvin enters this outing with a 7-3 record, but he ranks in the eighth percentile in expected ERA (5.34) and the 15th percentile in expected batting average against (.278) this season.
Batters are hammering the righty, as he ranks in the third percentile in barrel percentage and the seventh percentile in hard-hit percentage.
Meanwhile, St. Louis is 13-4 in Gray’s starts this season, and the veteran has an expected ERA of 3.54, right in line with his 3.51 ERA in the 2025 season.
Of those 13 wins, St. Louis has 10 by two or more runs.
I think that’ll be the case once again on Tuesday with the Nationals’ season currently in a tailspin.
Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+101 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.