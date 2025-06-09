High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 1A High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 1A defensive players in Iowa high school football

Along with being a standout wrestler, Ashton Honnold is one of the top returning defensive players in Class 1A in Iowa high school football.
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players in Iowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.

But that is only one side of the game.

Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 1A defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification.

Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:

Cooper Gates, West Branch, Junior

Coming off the ball quickly, Gates racked up seven sacks with 13 tackles for loss among his 61.5 stops.

Hayden Hill, Wilton, Junior

Hill was a constant defender in good position, racking up 80 tackles with 55 solos and 10.5 for loss.

Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley, Junior

An elite wrestler, Honnold used those skills to record 15.5 tackles for loss last year.

Raif Jensen, Ridge View, Sophomore

Jensen put fear into opposing quarterbacks, picking off five passes as a 10th-grader.

Luke Jordan, Grand View Christian, Sophomore

Jordan was in the right spot several times, picking off four passes as a linebacker with a pick-6.

Gabe King, East Sac County, Sophomore

King moved from sideline-to-sideline last year, racking up 93 tackles with 80 solos and nine for loss.

Julian Kramer, Beckman Catholic, Junior

Kramer led all 1A with 10.5 sacks last year, finishing with 12.5 tackles for loss and 28.5 stops in all.

Drew Lee, AHSTW, Junior

Lee had 82 tackles with 76 being recorded as solo stops last season.

Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, Sophomore

Another young prospect, Luedtke produced 88.5 tackles with three for loss and two sacks.

Carson Mueggenberg, Ogden, Junior

This Bluejay made an impact on defense with his 88.5 tackles including three for loss from his linebacker position.

