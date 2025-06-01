High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 2A High School Football Wide Receiver in 2025? Vote Now

West Lyon's Jorden Meyer is one of the top returning wide receivers in Class 2A in Iowa high school football.
We’ve taken a look at the top returning quarterbacks and running backs in Iowa high school football. Up next are the wide receivers set to grace the gridiron in the fall.

Here are 10 of the top returning Class 2A wide receivers in Iowa high school football. The grade listed with each player is from the 2024-25 school year along with the classification that team competed in during the 2024 season.

Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.

Gavin Baker, Camanche, Junior

Baker comes into the new year after posting 458 yards and five touchdowns on just 29 receptions.

Adam Brophy, Anamosa, Junior

Brophy put together a 52-catch season that covered 626 yards and included seven touchdowns, averaging 12 per catch.

Abram Decena, Centerville, Freshman

As a ninth-grader, Decena was tough to guard, catching 47 passes for 577 yards and three scores.

Asa Jacobsen, Okoboji, Sophomore

A year bigger and experienced, Jacobsen should produce even more after catching 42 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, Sophomore

The Jaguar offense will build around Jaeschke after he caught 38 balls for 443 yards and five scores last year.

Jacoby Johnson, Vinton-Shellsburg, Junior

Johnson caught 49 passes last year, recording 523 yards a pair of touchdowns while averaging almost 11 per.

Tyce Larson, Jesup, Junior

Larson posted almost 22 per catch, settling on 27 receptions for 583 yards and eight trips to the end zone.

Jorden Meyer, West Lyon, Junior

Meyer was the deep threat West Lyon needed, averaging almost 24 per catch. He finished with 25 receptions for 595 yards and eight touchdowns.

Landen Soma, Saydel, Junior

Soma put together a strong junior season that saw him catch 58 balls for 648 yards and six touchdowns.

Braxton Vonnahme, Carroll Kuemper, Junior

Vonnahme posted almost 20 yards per catch, as he had 26 receptions for 500 yards and five touchdowns.

