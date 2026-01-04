High School

Will Tompkins Will Follow Matt Campbell To Penn State

Former Cedar Falls standout entered transfer portal from Iowa State

Dana Becker

Cedar Falls senior lineman and ISU recruit Will Tompkins (76) warms up with his coach Ross Pierschbacher before the Cedar Falls Tigers compete against the Johnston Dragons on Friday, September 6, 2024, in Johnston.
Cedar Falls senior lineman and ISU recruit Will Tompkins (76) warms up with his coach Ross Pierschbacher before the Cedar Falls Tigers compete against the Johnston Dragons on Friday, September 6, 2024, in Johnston.

A former Iowa high school football standout is following his old head coach to his new stomping grounds.

Will Tompkins, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, announced he is committing to Penn State after entering the transfer portal following one season at Iowa State.



In doing so, Tompkins follows former Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell to Happy Valley, as Campbell was named the new head coach at Penn State late in 2025.

Regarded as the No. 34 offensive tackle in his class coming out of high school, Tompkins committed to Campbell and Iowa State over an offer from Penn State. In earning all-state honors, he helped block for an offense at Cedar Falls that had over 1,900 yards rushing and more than 1,600 yards passing.

Former Cedar Falls Standout Held Offers From Nebraska, Wisconsin, Others Out Of High School

Along with Penn State and Iowa State, the 6-foot-6 Tompkins held offers from Nebraska, Wisconsin, Tennessee, USC, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State.

Tompkins posted a simple message, “WE ARE!” on social media to confirm his decision to commit to Penn State late Saturday night.

He did not play for the Cyclones this past season, taking a redshirt. Tompkins was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the spring 2025 semester.

