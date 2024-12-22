Wrestling Notebook: Weekend before Christmas brings plenty of big events
It seems as if the weekend before the Christmas break is always a big one in the world of high school wrestling in Iowa. And this year was no different.
At the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo, Southeast Polk secured overall bragging rights this year with a dominating championship round performance.
The Rams topped Waverly-Shell Rock, 61-14, Alburnett, 50-12, and Don Bosco, 50-24. Alburnett placed second after sweeping Don Bosco and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Several marquee matches went down during the two-day event. Hayden Schwab of Don Bosco topped Bettendorf’s Jake Knight via major decision, 12-3. The bout was much closer than the final score, as Schwab caught Knight late for several near-fall points.
Hendrix Schwab, Hayden’s freshman brother, had two key wins. First, he topped Atlee Dewitt of Alburnett before taking out Waverly-Shell Rock’s Kipton Lewis. Cadyn Wild from Davenport Assumption downed Cooper Franklin from Alburnett in a showdown, 8-5.
Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield claimed a 4-3 decision over Steele Diercks from Davenport Assumption.
Alex Brandenburg, the head coach of Lake Mills, secured his 500th career dual win during the meet when his team topped West Des Moines Valley.
For the third straight year, Cedar Falls won the girls title, putting together another dominating performance. The Tigers had no trouble with Osage or East Buchanan in the championship bracket.
Humboldt tops NCC rival for Don Miller Invitational in Fort Dodge
One of the longest-running tournaments in the state went down in Fort Dodge, as the Don Miller Invitational welcomed in the 50th edition of the event. Named for the former Dodger wrestling coach and athletic director, it was nearby Humboldt who captured gold this year.
The Wildcats held off North Central Conference rival Algona, Decorah and host Fort Dodge, scoring 217.5 points. Broedy Hendricks, a state runner-up, remained unbeaten, winning it all at 190 pounds for Humboldt, who had a second from Cyler Cirks and thirds from Sam Knight, Tyce Clarken, Brady Beers and Landon Halverson.
Isaac Wilson, Elijah Wilhite, Barrett Morgan and Tate Slagle all placed second for Algona. Gavin Carolan earned gold and Thomas Sexton silver for Decorah, as Fort Dodge had Trace Rial, defending state champion Koy Davidson and Joe Constable all place first.
Other meet champions included Zander Manz, Carter Schorsch and Joseph Monge from Lewis Central, Cale Vandermark, Maximus Dhabolt and Jacob Hand of Ankeny Centennial, Matthew Tran and Justin Avila of Iowa City West, and Justin Wirtz from Emmetsburg.
Austin Roberts Memorial held by Spencer
Named in honor of fallen Spencer student Austin Roberts, the event brought together those to remember and honor the former Tiger on the mats.
Roberts passed away on Dec. 20 2015 while competing at Spencer’s home invitational. He was wrestling in the 220-pound championship match a year after standing on the state medal podium. Roberts was 18 years old at the time of his passing.
A few years back, Spencer school officials renamed the event to remember Roberts.
Jackson County (from Minnesota) topped the host Tigers for team honors followed by West Lyon, Okoboji and Sibley-Ocheyedan. Spencer saw Wyatt Heying, Levi Johnson and Temi Otaniy all placed first while Caden Gress, Easton Beehler, Cohen Roth and Tallen Lorenzen were runners-up.