Kaiden Parker, Iowa High School Wrestling State Medalist, Faces Sexual Abuse Charge
An Iowa high school wrestler faces a sexual abuse charge after being arrested on Tuesday.
Oskaloosa High School’s Kaiden Parker was arrested by the Oskaloosa Police Department this past Tuesday on a sexual abuse charge.
According to WHO-13 out of Des Moines, Iowa, Parker is charged with Sexual Abuse - 3rd degree in connection with a March incident that happened at an Oskaloosa home.
The complaint from the victim alleges that Parker “used force to have sexual intercourse.” It was against her will, as she also stated that people in the same location as the alleged abuse were told immediately after it happened.
Iowa High School Wrestler Arrested, Released On Sexual Abuse Allegation
In court documents revealed, the victim had two observable spots on her scalp where hair had been forcibly removed during the alleged incident.
Authorities booked Parker into the Mahaska County Jail where his bond was set at $10,000 cash-only. The 18-year-old has since been released from custody.
A preliminary hearing for Parker is scheduled for December 12, 2025.
Kaiden Parker Has Twice Earned Medals At State Wrestling Tournament
During the 2024-25 Iowa high school wrestling season, Parker qualified for the Iowa high school state wrestling championships in Des Moines, Iowa. He placed fourth overall at 132 pounds competing in Class 2A.
Parker, who last played football for Oskaloosa as a sophomore, also placed sixth at the state wrestling tournament.