How the Top 25 fared in Louisiana High School On SI's State Football Rankings
Every ranked team other than No. 5 St. Augustine was in action on Thursday or Friday in Louisiana. Here's a quick look at the outcomes.
Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept 15, 2025
1. Karr 63, McDonogh 35 0
2. Central-BR 48, Walker 37
3. Catholic-BR 28, University 14
4. Ruston 38, Longview (Texas) 35
5. St. Augustine (vs. Legacy the School of Sports Sciences on Sat.)
6. Neville lost to Oak Grove (Mississippi) 36-7
7. John Curtis was open
8. Alexandria 27, Destrehan 21
9. Zachary 34, Carencro 20
10. Lafayette Christian 45, Westgate 21
11. Franklin Parish lost to Calvary Baptist 33-30
12. North DeSoto 39, West Monroe 28
13. Destrehan lost to Alexandria, 27-21
14. Teurlings Catholic 24, Notre Dame 20
15. Madison Prep lost to Southside, 35-22
16. St. James lost to Terrebonne, 28-8
17. Carencro lost to Zachary, 34-20
18. Holy Cross 23, Chalmette 6
19. St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35
20. Dunham lost to St. Charles, 27-21
21. Brother Martin 38, New Hope (Miss) 26
22. Evangel Christian 43, Byrd 36
23. Archbishop Shaw lost to Archbishop Rummel, 29-0
24. Archbishop Rummel 29, Archbishop Shaw 0
25. Catholic New Iberia 56, Patterson 21
On the Bubble
Jesuit 52, Bonnabel 0
West Monroe lost to North DeSoto, 39-28
Ouachita 33, Sterlington 22
Sterlington lost to Ouachita, 33-22
Airline 34, Union Parish 19
Covington 56, Booker T. Washington-NO 6
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App