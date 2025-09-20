High School

How the Top 25 fared in Louisiana High School On SI's State Football Rankings

All but one ranked team was in action Thursday or Friday

Mike Coppage

Cole Bergeron and St. Thomas More rallied to win their first game
Cole Bergeron and St. Thomas More rallied to win their first game

Every ranked team other than No. 5 St. Augustine was in action on Thursday or Friday in Louisiana. Here's a quick look at the outcomes.

Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept 15, 2025

1. Karr 63, McDonogh 35 0

2. Central-BR 48, Walker 37

3. Catholic-BR 28, University 14

4. Ruston 38, Longview (Texas) 35

5. St. Augustine (vs. Legacy the School of Sports Sciences on Sat.)

6. Neville lost to Oak Grove (Mississippi) 36-7

7. John Curtis was open

8. Alexandria 27, Destrehan 21

9. Zachary 34, Carencro 20

10. Lafayette Christian 45, Westgate 21

11. Franklin Parish lost to Calvary Baptist 33-30

12. North DeSoto 39, West Monroe 28

14. Teurlings Catholic 24, Notre Dame 20

15. Madison Prep lost to Southside, 35-22

16. St. James lost to Terrebonne, 28-8

18. Holy Cross 23, Chalmette 6

19. St. Thomas More 39, Acadiana 35

20. Dunham lost to St. Charles, 27-21

21. Brother Martin 38, New Hope (Miss) 26

22. Evangel Christian 43, Byrd 36

24. Archbishop Rummel 29, Archbishop Shaw 0

25. Catholic New Iberia 56, Patterson 21

On the Bubble

Jesuit 52, Bonnabel 0

Ouachita 33, Sterlington 22

Airline 34, Union Parish 19

Covington 56, Booker T. Washington-NO 6

Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

