Vote: Who is the 2025 Louisiana High School Football Class 2A Preseason Player of the Year?
The 2025 high school football season is right around the corner in Louisiana. Please read through our list of 25 nominations for Class 2A Preseason Player of the Year and cast your vote(s).
Voting concludes Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the candidates:
Elijah Haven, Jr., The Dunham School (QB)
The No. 1 2027 player per 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder led the No. 1-seeded Tigers to a Division III select state runner-up finish to Catholic New Iberia. Haven passed for 3,093 yards and 37 touchdowns and carried 158 times for 925 yards and 19 TDs. Rivals recruiting analysts Keith Niebuhr and Sam Spiegelman predicted Haven to commit to the Florida Gators (which he did on Monday, August 25).
Luke Vidrine, Sr., Ouachita Christian (QB)
Last year, the No. 11-seeded Eagles took down the No. 2, 3 and and No. 6 seeds to complete a runner-up finish to top-seeded Vermilion Catholic in Division IV select. Vidrine threw for 2,678 yards and 28 scores and added another eight scores on the ground for OCS, which won playoff games over No. 6 Catholic PC and No. 3 Covenant Christian by margins of 22 and 16 points.
Braylon Walker, Sr., Lafayette Christian (QB)
The speedy dual-threat, who is committed to the hometown UL Ragin' Cajuns as a defensive back (along with teammate Luke Green), racked up 2,361 yards through the air with 593 rushing yards and 36 combined touchdowns. After losing to District 6-2A rival Notre Dame in the regular season, the Walker-led Knights got payback with a 35-28 playoff win as he connected on 14 of 17 passes for 191 yards with touchdown tosses to Brayden Allen and Ashton Begnaud (with 103 yards rushing and four TDs).
Jaidon Briggs, Sr., Vinton (RB)
The primary ballcarrier in the Lions' smash mouth rushing attack, Briggs rushed for 1,734 yards on 248 carries with 21 touchdowns. Vinton and Briggs earned a No. 17 seed in the Division IV nonselect playoffs and dropped a 42-40 shootout at No. 16 Montgomery. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder runs much tougher than you'd expect at that size, willingly battering the holes between the tackles. His output last year set a new school record and propelled the Southwest Louisiana program to its first winning season since 2014, per Rodrick Anderson of The Lake Charles American Press.
Dashun Lightfoot, Jr., Franklin (RB)
The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder ran for 1,215 yards and 15 touchdowns for a Class 2A Hornets' team that is a tough draw in Division IV nonselect (beat No. 3 DeQuincy as No. 19 seed). Lightfoot shined in summer 7-on-7 action, catching four TDs in three games at Central Catholic. He also was a stalwart coming off the bench in the semifinal win over East Iberville for the boys basketball state champions (back-to-back). Tuskegee has extended a football offer.
Braylun Huglon, Jr., Calvary Baptist (WR)
A three-star prospect as a receiver, Huglon is the No. 16 player in Louisiana and No. 42 athlete in the nation per 247Sports. Last year, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder hauled in 32 catches for 668 yards and 11 touchdowns for a team that reached the Division III select semifinals. He plays for Abbeville assistant coach Donald Fusilier's 4th Quarter Mentality 7-on-7 team. 318 Preps (The Shreveport Advocate) named Huglon to its Tremendous 13 preseason team. He also intercepted three passes on defense with 50-plus tackles.
Desmen Jefferson, Sr., Ferriday (WR)
The Southeastern Louisiana receiver commit had 35 grabs for 890 yards and 13 touchdowns in the offense of coordinator Devante Scott, a Ferriday product who was a bg-name recruit (No. 24 player in Louisiana per 247Sports). The Trojans won a recent Class 2A state title, defeating Many for the 2019 crown.
Rod Parker, Sr., South Plaquemines (QB/LB)
Listed at 5-foot-7 on the Hurricanes' roster, Parker pushed coach Lyle Fitte's Hurricanes to their first state title since 2008 by passing for 1,752 yards and 20 touchdowns. He added 402 yards on the ground with nine scores and is listed on (The New Orleans Advocate) Chris Dabe's District 10-2A Players to Watch as a linebacker and quarterback.
Curtis McAllister, Soph., Metairie Park Country Day (WR)
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound son of former New Orleans Saint Deuce McAlister, Curtis helped the basketball team to a state title as a freshman. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in the final over top-seeded Calvary Baptist in the final. McAllister is expected to play more of an offensive role on the gridiron after being defensive-oriented last year, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Jake Randle, Sr., Isidore Newman (RB)
The 247Sports Composite ranks Randle three stars and the state's No. 46 player. He ran for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns last year for the Greenies, who earned the No. 2 seed in Division III select and lost to champion Catholic New Iberia in the quarterfinals. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder scored an offer from the local Greenies by running a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and posting a 37-inch vertical at their camp, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
Tadell Mosley, Sr., Sarah T. Reed (WR)
The 5-foot-11,160-pounder is a four-year starter, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate, who listed the sure-handed receiver as a District 10-2A Player to Watch. Louisiana Christian extended a scholarship offer to Mosley, who is shifty after the catch and appears very strong for his size.
Thomas Carter, Soph., Loreauville (RB)
With workhorse Maddox Savoy graduating, coach Terry Martin is apt to load up the sturdy Carter with carries. Listed at 5-foot-10, 195 lbs., the sophomore brings a combination of speed and power to a team that reached the Division III nonselect quarterfinals. Carter averaged 5.7 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns.
Kobe Smith, Jr., Avoyelles (DL)
Last year, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound defender registered 76 tackles (23 for loss) with nine sacks. He is receiving game day invites from Division I college football programs and camped with Louisiana Tech during the summer. In January, Smith's X post revealed he was ranked as the state's No. 3 defensive lineman/edge and No. 44 player by Prep Redzone Louisiana.
Bryson Eaglin, Jr., Kinder (LB)
Burst onto the field in his first year as a starter, per Rodrick Anderson of The Lake Charles American Press, who tabbed the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder as a Southwest Louisiana area linebacker to watch. Eaglin helped the Yellow Jackets to the Division III nonselect quarterfinals with 117 tackles (21 for loss) with five sacks. He also returned a punt to paydirt.
Akeem Bennett, Jr., Pickering (RB/LB)
Bennett is listed on Hudl at 5-foot-9, 185-pounds. Last year, he collected nearly 60 tackles and scored a defensive touchdown as the Red Devils, located near Leesville on U.S. 171, captured four wins after an 0-10 season in 2023.
Ty'Kimion Ford, Sr., Slaughter Charter (QB)
6-foot-2, 175-pounder has sprinter's speed under center. He accounted for 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns for the No. 13-seeded Knights, who won seven games including a postseason contest vs. Thomas Jefferson. Ford finished second in the 200 meters at the Class 2A state meet.
Karon Eugene, Jr., Catholic New Iberia (DB)
Eugene was a thorn in quarterbacks' sides, intercepting eight passes and returning three for touchdowns. The safety broke up another three passes and blocked three punts for the Division III select state champions, who knocked off the top three seeds. Eugene sealed the win over No. 1 Dunham in the final by intercepting Elijah Haven in the end zone. The four-star nationally ranked football prospect also was a frequent high riser in basketball, making spectacular dunks for a team that reached the quarterfinals.
Kennan Brown, Jr., Lafayette Renaissance (QB)
Brown is the leading returning passer in the Lafayette area for a program on the rise. Last year, he threw for 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Tigers, who were making their debut as a full-fledged LHSAA member. Lafayette Renaissance, behind Brown and a cast of talented backs and receivers, has plans to go further than the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers tangled with Class 5A Woodlawn-BR in a scrimmage and will take on another Baton Rouge area big school in Prairieville in Week 1. Brown has two good backs and several receivers, including two that ran on the Class 2A state champion 4 X 100 relay.
Drew Lejeune, Sr., Notre Dame (QB)
Lejeune is a transplanted running back and tough guy who averaged nearly six yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns in the Pioneers' offense, which has some traditional blue-collar characteristics (I-formation) that have helped the Southwest Louisiana/Acadiana area program be one of the steadiest in the state under the tenure of legend Lewis Cook. Lejeune threw a touchdown pass in the scrimmage vs. St. Thomas More, according to Shannon Belt of The Daily Advertiser.
Braxton Patterson, Jr., Union Parish (QB)
Coach Joey Spatafora's Farmers threw the ball more often during last season's run to the Division III nonselect semifinals. Patterson finished with over 1,200 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder also rushed for six scores and is also listed as an outside linebacker (35 tackles in 2024) by MaxPreps.
Daltin Albritton, Jr., D'Arbonne Woods (QB)
Albritton ran for 360 yards on 66 tries last year with five touchdowns and passed for 361 yards and three scores for the Timberwolves. On defense, he totaled 40 tackles and two interceptions, according to Harrison Simeon of Crescent City Sports. The program, coached by David DeMoss (also the softball coach), won a playoff game last year over Country Day and has posted four straight winning campaigns.
Colby Casey, Soph., Mangham (QB)
As a freshman, Casey accounted for more than 2,300 yards (per Louisiana Football Magazine) for a team that lost to state champion South Plaquemine in the Division IV nonselect quarterfinals. Casey further demonstrated his arm strength in baseball, tossing a no-hitter against Beekman Charter.
Devin Franklin, Sr., Oak Grove (DL/ATH)
The dynamic edge rusher (6-4, 210) is verbally committed to the UL Ragin' Cajuns. Last year, he made plays from various positions: rush end, outside linebacker, cornerback and safety. Franklin is instinctive when reading plays and uses his long arms to lock onto ball carriers.
Jordan Strong, Jr., Welsh (DB/ATH)
Classified as free safety and wide receiver by Hudl, Strong could do it all this fall for the Greyhounds. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had what Louisiana Football Magazine's Lee Brecheen called a "monster" defensive campaign last season with six interceptions and two pick-sixes. He could also be one of Welsh's primary options in the ground game.
Kameron Casnave, Sr., Northlake Christian (RB)
The Wolverines could go as far as Casnave's legs can carry them. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder tallied 1,538 yards and 29 touchdowns in nine games. He ran for 247 yards on 21 carries with three TDs in one game (and scored 19 two-point conversions).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App