Ian Premer Named Gatorade Kansas Football Player Of The Year
A Kansas high school football head coach summed up Ian Premer perfectly.
“Ian is the best high school football player I’ve seen in my 12 years of coaching,” said Trevor Powers, leader of Liberal High School. “He dominated both sides of the ball and can line up anywhere. His size and speed are incredible, but it’s the way he moves and his ball skills that blow me away.”
With those thoughts present, Premer was recently named the Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year, the organization announced.
Ian Premer Had Over 1,300 Yards Of Total Offense
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior at Great Bend High School caught 40 passes for 734 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball to go along with rushing for 620 yards and 14 more touchdowns.
Behind Premer, Great Bend went 11-1, reaching the Class 5A West Regional championship.
But like Powers mentioned, Premer was a star on the defensive side of the field, as well.
There, he recorded 68 tackles with six interceptions from his defensive back position, returning two of those picks back for touchdowns.
Great Bend Senior Also A Star In The Classroom
Premer was a four-time all-Western Athletic Conference selection, as he also holds a 4.0 grade point average from his work in the classroom at Great Bend.
Up next for Premer will be working his way up the depth chart at Notre Dame, as he committed to play football for the Fighting Irish.
Premer is also a member of the Western Athletic Conference student leadership council, volunteers locally with the Great Bend recreation department as a flag football coach and has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.
Gatorade Honors Athletes In 12 Different Sports, All 50 States, Including Washington D.C.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track and field.
In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.
As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.