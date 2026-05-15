Kansas High School Baseball State Tournament May Change Venues Because of Jayhawks’ NCAA Run

The success of the Kansas Jayhawks baseball this spring could create an unexpected ripple effect for the Kansas high school baseball postseason.

Jayhawks’ Success Creates Scheduling Conflict

According to a report from cjonline.com, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is preparing a contingency plan for the upcoming state baseball tournament because of the Jayhawks’ potential to a NCAA Regional Tournament, May 29-June 1.

KU’s Hoglund Ballpark is currently scheduled to host the Class 4A, 3A and 2-1A state semifinal and championship games May 27-29.

KSHSAA Announces Backup Tournament Plan

However, Kansas entered the weekend with a 38-15 record and is projected by USA Today to earn a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would allow the Jayhawks to host regional play during the same weekend as the state tournament.

If that happens, KSHSAA announced that the affected high school state tournament games would be moved to Tointon Family Stadium on the campus of Kansas State University.

The semifinal games in Class 3A as well as 2A/1A, if moved to Tointon Family Stadium in Manhatten, would be played on May 27. The 4A semifinals will be played on May 28 as will the 2A/1A and 3A consolation games. The championship games in all three classifications will be played on Friday, May 29.

Kansas' Class 6A and Class 5A state championships will also be played May 27-29 at Witchita State University's Eck Stadium.

Tointon Family Stadium Ready To Step In

Tointon Family Stadium is no stranger to hosting high school postseason baseball. The venue hosted Class 3A state tournament action last season.

Kansas’ Breakout Season Has Statewide Impact

The potential venue switch underscores just how significant Kansas’ turnaround has been this season, as the Jayhawks are now positioned to contend for one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament field.

A determination on whether the Jayhawks will host a regional tournament will not be known until May 24. Kansas closes its regular season with Big 12 games against BYU, in Utah, on Friday and Saturday. A win in either contest will clinch the regular season Big 12 title for the Jayhawks, who are currently 21-7 in conference play. The 21 conference wins set a school record.

Kansas is also playing for the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which will take place May 19-23 at Surprise Stadium in Arizona. If the Jayhawks win their regional, they will advance to a Super Regional Series, June 5-8, with the goal of qualifying for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, June 12-22.