Former Arrowhead Softball Star Blasts Way Onto Big Ten Conference All-Tournament Team

Former Arrowhead High School star Jaclyn Showalter's power hitting has made quite an impact for the University of Wisconsin softball team this season.

Showalter Delivered Two Big Blows

Showalter, a 5-foot-10 red-shirt freshman first baseman and one of 11 former standout Wisconsin high school players on the roster, hit two momentum-shifting home runs that helped power the Badgers to a deep, statement-making run in the prestigious Big Ten Conference Tournament, resulting in thrilling back-to-back victories in the opening two rounds and culminating with a berth in the semifinals.

She was fittingly acknowledged for her standout efforts by being named to the Big Ten Conference Tournament Team (along with senior pitcher Shelby Jacobson from Chicago and sophomore infielder Hannah Conger from Gurnee, Ill.).

University of Wisconsin softball players Hannah Conger, Jaclyn Showalter, and Shelby Jacobson were named to the Big Ten Conference All-Tournament Team. | Wisconsin Softball

Showalter currently maintains a .301 batting average with 43 hits including nine doubles, 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, and .636 slugging percentage in making 49 starts.

Red-Shirt Freshman Set the Badgers' Freshman Home Run Record

With the consistent season-long performance, Showalter established a Badger freshman record for homers with 13 and became just the third player in program history to hit two or more home runs in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

She hit a dramatic game-tying three-run homer in the sixth inning in the Badgers' opening-round 4-3 victory over No. 10-seeded Purdue.

Her second homer of the tournament came in the two-run third as the Badgers upset second-seeded and No. 11-ranked Oregon 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

History Made with Victory Over a Ranked Team

The resilient effort took on historical significance as it was Wisconsin's first victory over a ranked opponent since 2023. The Badgers advanced to the tournament semifinals for the second time in the last three years.

Arrowhead's Jaclyn Showalter (19) hits a home run versus Oconomowoc in a Classic 8 Conference game on April 16, 2024. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Showalter was a two-time Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection and three-time All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection during her memorable, decorated four-year career at Arrowhead, finishing as the program's all-time leader in hits, home runs, batting average, and runs scored.

"From the moment I stepped on campus for my first softball camp when I was 11, I knew I wanted to be a Badger," said Showalter, in an official release on uwbadgers.com. "Madison had everything I was looking for in a school, from great coaches, to on-campus resources for student athletes and amazing facilities. it was truly a no-brainer!"

The second-seeded University of Wisconsin softball team is scheduled to face third-seeded Baylor in a regional opening-round game of the NCAA Tournament at Austin, Texas on Friday. | Wisconsin Softball

The Badgers Move on to the NCAA Regionals

Wisconsin, 32-19 overall, is scheduled to face third-seeded Baylor, 28-26, in a regional opening-round game of the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas on Friday at 1:30 p.m. (EST).

The second-seeded Badgers will be making their first appearance in the double-elimination tournament since 2022 and for the 10th time in program history.

"I think everybody’s hungry," said Wisconsin head softball coach Yvette Healy, in an interview with WMTV-15 reporter Audrey Marr. “It’s been a really fun year, but it feels like a magical year in a lot of ways. I think we’re in that high-belief mode right now. This group could accomplish something special."

Note: The complete list of former Wisconsin high school players is listed below including names in alphabetical order, high school, current class, and positions in parentheses.

Hilary Blomberg, Verona, junior (C/3B)

Addison Blomberg, Verona, junior (OF)

Claire Calmes, Wausau West, freshman (INF)

Berritt Herr, Ashwaubenon, freshman (RHP)

Dani Lucey, Monona Grove, junior (OF)

Kylee Molitor, Reedsburg, freshman (MIF)

Jaclyn Showalter, Arrowhead, freshman (IF)

Sydney Spear, D.C. Everest, freshman (OF)

Sydney Vitangcol, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman (LHP/1B)

Madison Werner, Germantown, freshman (UTL/C)

Addison Wery, Seymour, freshman (C/3B)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com