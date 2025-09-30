Kansas High School Football Erases Big Deficit, Wins in Overtime
When the lights hit on Friday night, anything is possible. That was the case in Kansas high school football this past week, as fans were witnesses to an incredible comeback capped by a memorable finish.
Let us set the stage, as Wichita Northwest High School jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Kapaun Mt. Carmel early in Friday night’s contest inside Stryker Stadium.
The Grizzlies scored three times in the opening quarter, including a pair of Jaylen Mason touchdown passes. Augie Fast, who scored the first TD, added another in the second quarter to make it 28-0.
But momentum started to change, as Kapaun Mt. Carmel mounted its comeback.
Ken Huff scored the first of his four touchdowns to get his team on the board. He added two more in the third before Wichita Northwest answered back. Pete Keller’s long TD run put the Crusaders up, but it was a defensive stand that made the difference.
Facing first-and-goal from the 1, Northwest was denied four times, according to a report by Catch It Kansas. That forced overtime, and opened the door for Huff once again.
Huff found the end zone and the game-winning two-point conversion, capping off a 43-42 victory.
“Our kids never quit playing,” Kapaun head coach Weston Schartz said. “We just weren’t making good plays. We switched out defense in the second half and only gave up one score. It was a lot of heart and a lot of guts.”
With the win, Kapaun Mt. Carmel is now 4-0 as they prepare to play Southeast this week. Wichita Northwest is now 3-1 going into a meeting with West.