Cardinal Hayes’ 2026 Football Slate includes Matchups Against Reigning In-State, Out-of-State Champions

The 2025 season didn’t go the way that the Cardinal Hayes football team would have hoped.

Being just two years removed from securing the New York State Catholic High School title, the Cardinals went 2-8 last year.

But as Cardinal Hayes heads into the 2026 season, the team will prepare for some different competition and at a different level with the “same mission to play elite football.”

“Last year didn’t go how we wanted,” noted in a post on the Cardinals’ Instagram page. “No excuses. No hiding from it. But the standard? That never changed. Cardinal Hayes High School Football is still chasing the highest level there is.”

Cardinal Hayes kicks off the new season with its home opener against Episcopal (PA) on August 28. The Churchmen went 9-1 and captured its 26th Inter-Academic Conference crown in program history last season.

On September 4, the Cardinals will host Middletown (DE). Last season, the Cavaliers finished with an 10-3 record and secured the DIAA 3A state title following a 28-14 win over Salesianum.

Cardinal Hayes will cap an early three-game homestand on September 11 with a matchup against Pope John (NJ). The Lions ended their 2025 season with a 2-8 record.

The Cardinals hit the road on September 19 to face Kellenberg Memorial (1-9 in 2025). Then, on September 25, Cardinal Hayes is set to host St. Peter’s out of Staten Island.

The Eagles, who went 6-5 last season, handed the Cardinals a 6-5 loss.

On October 3, Cardinal Hayes will have an away game against Chaminade (7-5 in 2025). The Cardinals dropped a 21-18 decision to the Flyers last year.

The Cardinals will have another three-game home stretch, starting with Iona Prep on October 10. Cardinal Hayes fell 42-14 to the Gaels last season.

Iona Prep’s 2025 season included an 11-1 record with Catholic High School League AAA and state titles.

On October 16, the Cardinals will welcome Monsignor Farrell to their home turf. Last season, Cardinal Hayes lost 42-14 to the Lions.

Farrell went 9-2 in 2025 and reached the AAA championship game before losing 42-20 to Iona Prep.

Cardinal Hayes’ final home game of the regular season is on October 23 against Fordham Prep (3-9 in 2025).

Then, the Cardinals round out the regular season with a road game against St. Anthony’s. The Friars beat the Cardinals twice last season.

2026 Cardinal Hayes Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Episcopal (PA)

Week 2 – vs. Middletown (DE)

Week 3 – vs. Pope John (NJ)

Week 4 – at Kellenberg Memorial

Week 5 – vs. St. Peter’s

Week 6 – at Chaminade

Week 7 – vs. Iona Prep

Week 8 – vs. Monsignor Farrell

Week 9 – vs. Fordham Prep

Week 10 – at St. Anthony’s

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