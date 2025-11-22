Kansas high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the Sub-State Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 21, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Andale 41, Rock Creek 7
Basehor-Linwood 28, St. James Academy 20
Bishop Miege 37, Labette County 7
Central 30, Great Bend 28
Cunningham 44, Tescott 0
Gardner-Edgerton 28, Northwest 42
Hanover 34, Axtell 24
Hayden 46, Santa Fe Trail 0
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Wamego 7
Lincoln 48, Sylvan-Lucas 22
Manhattan 38, Derby 7
Nemaha Central 22, Osage City 19
Northwest 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28
Rossville 21, Jackson Heights 18
South Central 40, Hill City 32
Southeast of Saline 22, Hoisington 12
Sterling 14, Smith Center 6
Victoria 48, Hodgeman County 0
Weskan 26, South Barber 21