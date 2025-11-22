High School

Kansas high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

See every final score from the Sub-State Round of Kansas high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season rolled into the Sub-State Round of the playoffs on Friday, November 21, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Andale 41, Rock Creek 7

Basehor-Linwood 28, St. James Academy 20

Bishop Miege 37, Labette County 7

Central 30, Great Bend 28

Cunningham 44, Tescott 0

Hanover 34, Axtell 24

Hayden 46, Santa Fe Trail 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Wamego 7

Lincoln 48, Sylvan-Lucas 22

Manhattan 38, Derby 7

Nemaha Central 22, Osage City 19

Northwest 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28

Rossville 21, Jackson Heights 18

South Central 40, Hill City 32

Southeast of Saline 22, Hoisington 12

Sterling 14, Smith Center 6

Victoria 48, Hodgeman County 0

Weskan 26, South Barber 21

