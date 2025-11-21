Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, November 21, including seven games featuring preseason statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to the Sub-State Round of the playoffs.
KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Derby vs Manhattan.
KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Great Bend vs Central.
KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Wamego vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 21, highlighted by Rock Creek vs Andale.
KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Hoisington vs Southeast of Saline.
KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are two Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Smith Center vs Sterling.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.